‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Billy Explains His Choices To Jill

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, July 10 brings Jill to Genoa City, and she’s not too thrilled with Billy. Plus, Jack says goodbye to Mallory, Adam learns more about Calvin’s death, Victoria moves forward with taking over Dark Horse, and Lola tells off Celeste.

Jill (Jess Walton) showed up, and she was not thrilled that Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) didn’t invite her to their recommitment ceremony. While Victoria split to leave Billy to answer his mother’s questions, Jill also asked what is going on at the house. She noted that Esther (Kate Linder) left it open for Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and then left. Billy explained that Kevin is in Genoa City, so Esther went to stay with Bella.

At the same time, Victoria took a phone call and told somebody to keep digging. Then, Victoria hung up and greeted Victor (Eric Braeden). He explained that he liked her idea of taking Dark Horse from Adam, but The Mustache advised his daughter to go after her brother with guns blazing. When she rejoined Billy, Victoria told him that Victor approved of her plan, and then she revealed that Dark Horse might already be sabotaged from within as a result of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Elsewhere, Adam (Mark Grossman) forced Kevin to find out the details on Calvin’s (John Burke) autopsy, and Kevin groused that someday soon Adam would make a mistake and Kevin would be free of him. Meanwhile, Kevin relayed that the toxicology results on Calvin came back inconclusive.

Victoria ran into Adam and tried to warn him about Phyllis’s sabotage, but Adam ignored her and said Phyllis is the only person in Genoa City who isn’t trying to take something from him. Later, Billy agreed with Victoria that Adam deserves whatever happens to him.

Loading...

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) returned from telling Connor the bad news about Calvin, but they left him at camp. Chelsea thanked Nick for going with her, and Adam showed up to complain that Chelsea is cutting him out of his son’s life. Later, Paul (Doug Davidson) stopped by Nick’s to question Chelsea and revealed that Calvin might not have died of natural causes. Nick mentioned that Adam had the motive to kill Calvin, but Chelsea didn’t think Adam would go that far.

At the facility where Dina (Marla Adams) lives, Jack (Peter Bergman) found out that Mallory’s (Wendy Benson Landes) dad died. Mallory told Jack that she plans to move to Seattle to live closer to her children.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) decided to video Lola (Sasha Calle) cooking in hopes that she could get a cooking show if the videos are popular. Celeste (Eva LaRue) criticized Lola on her clothing choices, and Lola ended up telling off her mother, much to Celeste’s surprise. Celeste told Lola she’ll move into the Athletic Club after the blowup.