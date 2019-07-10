Jane Seymour, 68, Kicks Up Her Feet & Defies Age With Toned Legs

Jane Seymour is well-known for looking decades younger than her age of 68. On Wednesday, she continued to defy her age in a recent Instagram update that stunned her followers.

In the photo, Seymour was apparently enjoying some fun and sun in the French Riviera town of Saint-Tropez. The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star was on a boat deck, wearing a red swimsuit with a red, white and blue wrap paired with a red straw hat. She was sitting back in a chair with her toned legs straight up in the air. With her hands behind her knees, she said she was enjoying some stretches before working out. Sporting a pair of large sunglasses, the actress smiled as she looked off into the distance.

Many of the Seymour’s fans loved the photo, and most comments were about how fabulous she looked.

“The fact that you look so timeless blows my mind,” one follower wrote.

“Looking great!” another fan said.

“WoW you are great in shape,” wrote another.

Many of Seymour’s fans wished her a happy time while she was in France, and the Live and Let Die star was kind enough to thank some of the well-wishers before returning to her vacation.

Seymour, who began acting when she was 18, is the oldest woman to pose for Playboy. While she did not pose nude, she stilled looked sexy and stunning in the photos.

In an interview with E! News, the Somewhere in Time actress discussed some of the things she does that help her keep her youth.

“I work out but not obsessively,” she said, adding that she eats everything in moderation.

“I grow organic food and I tend to eat from the garden,” she said.

As for working out, the actress does a combination of spinning, Pilates, gyrotonics as well as lifting light weights.

Seymour said she has only tried Botox once. She said she hated the results and said she preferred to let her wrinkles speak for themselves.

When asked about how to handle aging in youth-obsessed world, Seymour said part of it was not giving in to the idea of getting older.

“Well, a lot of women just give up at a certain point,” she said.

“And I’ve had three full-term pregnancies including a C-section and I’m not obsessively working out… but I think if you do everything in moderation and you decide the size you want to be and within 10 pounds stay there, it’s possible.”