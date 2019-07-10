Kim Kardashian’s Black Lingerie Reminds Instagram: Still The Best In The Business

Kim Kardashian might have competition from her sisters, but it looks like the 38-year-old has sent Instagram a reminder – Kim K didn’t become an icon out of thin air. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been flying the flag for sexy curves since day one. Given her July 10 pictures, it looks like the mother of four is still the best in the business.

Earlier today, Kim updated her account. Two snaps came with an artsy finish, a futuristic feel, and a promotional agenda – Kim’s partnership with eyewear brand Carolina Lemke wasn’t going to go without its social media promo.

Kim’s first photo was black-and-white. It showed the California native standing with her arms locked above her head. Kim was wowing in a super-tight lingerie set and semi-sheer stockings. The bra and panties set came simple, though. The look was pared-down, sporty, and pretty much perfect for this 2019-ready star. While Kim was flashing her cleavage, she wasn’t appearing overly suggestive. This snap seemed all about the confidence. Kim was posing in a pair of Carolina Lemke shades as a male hairstylist attended to her super-long locks.

A quick swipe to the right brought fans more color. Here, Kim had been shot closer up and in profile. The glam squad had grown – likewise, the focus on the shades. The color aspect of the photo showed the eyewear to be green-rimmed and neon.

Kim’s Instagram activity has been busy of late. May brought Kim and her husband Kanye West their fourth child. Psalm West arrived to Instagram with a touch of controversy – Kim had to delete her photo following backlash over potential sleep safety hazards, per The Inquisitr. The KKW Beauty founder did, however, return to the platform with an adorable photo of her sleeping son. The snap (seen below) currently sits at 6.2 million likes.

Kim’s recent updates have also included her other children North, Saint, and Chicago. They’ve also been harnessing Kim’s signature skill – business. This makeup mogul is going full-steam with her cosmetics brand. KKW Beauty has now branched from face products to body ones. Kim also appears to have chosen a wise marketing method to promote her Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer. Her grandmother has been modeling the product’s effects via videos.

Loading...

As a reality icon, business mogul, fashion face, and all-around A-Lister, Kim makes headlines regardless of her situation. Last month came with vacation ones – Kim joined her sister Kourtney Kardashian for a family Costa Rica vacation that also included Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Less about the beaches and more about the sizzling curves, today’s update seems to have reminded fans – Kim and her world-famous curves aren’t going anywhere.