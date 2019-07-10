Lily Allen Has Concerns After Her Stalker Was Given Limited Release From Prison

In a recent interview, Lily Allen explained that she has concerns about her stalker after he was granted limited release from prison, per Music News.

During an interview on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on the U.K.’s Virgin Radio, the “Who’d Have Known” songstress revealed that her stalker, Alex Gray, had been permitted leave from prison after being arrested in 2016 for breaking into Allen’s apartment and admitting that he wanted to “put a knife through her face” during a police interview.

“He got out yesterday for 20 minutes supervised leave and that’s been playing on my mind for the last few days,” Lily said.

“He broke into my house at 2 a.m. in October 2015… I thought it was my ex and I was with a new boyfriend. Someone came to my bedroom door and I thought it was my ex but it was someone I didn’t know,” she continued, explaining about the night it happened.

For 10 years, Gray had been stalking Lily before coming face to face with her.

Alex promised that he wouldn’t be pursuing her any further, but Lily is still concerned and shared that she doesn’t trust the police.

“I went to his bail hearing – the first day and last day. The bail hearing I went to because I had no confirmation it was the right person because I don’t trust the police…” she admitted.

Last weekend, Lily won herself a South Bank Sky Arts Award for her latest studio album, No Shame. The “LDN” chart-topper wore an eye-catching pink dress, which The Inquisitr reported.

Yesterday, her latest collaboration with Oscar Scheller, “1%,” premiered on BBC Radio 1 and is now available worldwide, per The Inquisitr.

No Shame, Allen’s fourth studio album, became her fourth top 10 album in the U.K. and Australia. To support the record, she embarked on a world tour. It earned her a BRIT Award nomination and was noted as one the best albums released last year, being recognized at the Mercury Prize Awards as one of 12 records to be shortlisted for the award.

Loading...

She has been nominated for a total of nine awards throughout her career at the BRIT Awards and won British Female Solo Artist in 2010.

On Spotify, Lily has over 5 million monthly listeners. Currently, her most played song is “Smile” with over 78 million plays. Her other singles, “Somewhere Only We Know” and “F*ck You,” both have over 100 million streams on the app.

Aside from music, Lily released her first book, My Thoughts Exactly, last year. She shared with her 5.5 million Twitter followers that it became a Sunday Times bestseller.

Lily Allen has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram.