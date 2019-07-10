Khloe Kardashian’s Comment On Pic Of Kendall Jenner In Tiny Yellow Bikini Disgusts Fans

Fans are unhappy with Khloe's response to Kendall’s sexy bikini picture.

Someone as beautiful as Kendall Jenner probably gets marriage proposals on the daily. You just wouldn’t expect one would be from her own sister.

In a recent Instagram post, Kendall looked adorable in a barely-there, yellow bikini. On a yacht she flaunts her fit physique. Her tight abs and long legs are on display. The stunning model looks confident and carefree with the beautiful ocean in the background. The sexy photo has already amassed almost 3 million likes.

In the comment section, Khloe Kardashian proclaimed her love for her gorgeous younger sis.

“Will you marry me?” she wrote.

Fans were upset over this comment, noting it may not be the most appropriate, given Kendall is nearly naked in the post. Many felt Khloe was being incestuous.

“I don’t think this is cute when you’re literally related,” responded an upset fan.

“Nah, that’s illegal,” another chimed in.

“Sorry but that’s incest,” joined in yet another commenter.

Khloe has yet to respond to her Instagram critics.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashians shocked fans with what was perceived as incestuous behavior. Mirror reported Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture with sisters Kendall and Khloe. In the photo, taken at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party, the sisters wear elegant gowns while sprawled out on a beautiful grand piano. Kendall and Khloe hold onto their eldest sister’s breasts. Kendall grabs Khloe’s butt while Khloe pretends to choke the model.

“You do know that you’re sisters? This is a photo you can take with friends but it’s a bit weird to do it with siblings in my mind,” a commenter wrote.

“This makes me a little bit sick,” a fan stated.

“Are ‘sisters’ supposed to be this touchy-feely? I wouldn’t want my sisters hands on my ‘breast?'” another criticized.

Kourtney ignored the comments.

In 2014, Khloe actually called out her own brother for some questionable behavior. E! News stated Rob posted a pic of his older sis in tight, see-through gym gear, proclaiming she was his “woman crush Wednesday.”

The fitness guru teased her brother on social media, writing, “Totally a normal brother/sister relationship. Incest is best!!! #HeyBooHey.”

While some of the Kardashians’ comments about each other may raise eyebrows, it seems to be all in jest. The close-knit family just has an offbeat sense of humor that not everyone appreciates.

To see more of everyone’s favorite family, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.