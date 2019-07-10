Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Skip ‘Fancy Date Night’ For Fast Food Dinner After Wedding Weight Loss

The Bravo stars chose a fast food favorite over fancy food.

Vanderpump Rules newlyweds Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had enough “fancy” with their Kentucky castle wedding. The Bravo stars, whose wedding reception menu included fancy dishes such as filet mignon, chicken cordon bleu, and exotic mushroom ravioli, as previously reported by People, decided to ditch a planned fancy date night out and headed to fast food chain Arby’s instead.

According to BravoTV.com, on his Instagram Story, Taylor posted a video of his new bride Brittany wearing a hot-pink outfit and looking gorgeous beside him in their car. Jax, who wore a coordinating pink sweatshirt as part of the pair’s #OOTD (pal Stassi Schroeder’s coined hashtag for “Outfit of the Day”), explained that the couple decided to ditch their fancy plans for a fast food favorite.

“We decided to go to Arby’s. We were going to have a fancy date night, and then we go f**k it, Arby’s.”

In a subsequent post, Jax showed off the couple’s Arby’s spread, which included a large soft drink, some sandwiches and a bunch of ketchup and condiments.

“This is how we do fancy,” Jax said in the video.

It is clear that the lovebirds enjoy a casual night out just as much as —if not more—than a fancy night.

We are taking it later.. ???? https://t.co/HXIkwXvwlE — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) July 2, 2019

It’s no secret that Jax and Brittany love their fast food. Ahead of their wedding, Jax tweeted that Hooters, Taco Bell, and KFC would all be part of either the couple’s engagement party or bachelor/ bachelorette parties. Instead, the Vandeprump Rules stars did one better.

While Jax and Brittany shed mega pounds ahead of their wedding day, the couple splurged during their festivities with a Taco Bell truck parked on the grounds of their wedding venue, Kentucky Castle. In addition, the couple’s wedding reception featured a visit from Hooters, the chain restaurant where Brittany worked when she met her future husband more than five years ago. For Jax and Brittany’s wedding, uniformed Hooters waitresses showed up at the castle to serve the chain restaurant’s signature wings and fried pickles after the main meal.

Loading...

As for what’s next for Jax and Brittany after their dreamy castle wedding, their next fancy dinner night might be a little while off.

When a Twitter follower asked Jax, “Aren’t you supposed to be honeymooning?” the Vanderpump Rules star replied, “We are taking it later.”

There’s no word where Jax and Brittany plan to honeymoon, but wherever they go, there’s probably an Arby’s nearby. The roast beef sandwich chain has more than 3,000 locations worldwide, including restaurants in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, according to the company’s website.