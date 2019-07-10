‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Michelle Stafford Says Goodbye To “Best Boy In The World’

The Young and the Restless star, Michelle Stafford and her two children said a heartbreaking goodbye recently to her dog of 15 years, Beauregard.

The Phyllis Summers actress shared the story of loss on her Instagram page along with several pictures of her beautiful dog, and she explained her thought process on deciding to include her children, Natalia, 9, and Jameson, 3, in saying goodbye to their sweet pet. At first, Stafford felt tempted to simply wait until her children noticed that Beau was gone to tell them that he is in a better place to save them the pain of having to say a sad goodbye. However, she realized that in doing so, she might cause her kids to resent that choice in the future and keep them from learning how to experience loss and move forward with it while still living a happy life.

Both the actress’s children said goodbye to their beloved pet and told him what a good boy he’s been, and they shed some tears over losing him. Stafford’s daughter wanted to give Beau a funeral, and so they had one in their back yard. Later, at bedtime, Natalia told her mother that she was happy that Beau was no longer in pain, and Stafford realized her daughter might never have arrived at that conclusion had she attempted to shield her little one from it.

In the tribute Stafford penned in the caption of her post, she thanked Beauregard for teaching her such an important lesson, and let him know that he really is the best.

The actress’s followers, friends, and co-stars immediately posted messages of condolences and shared their own stories of loss and grief. “All of your comments are lovely. Thank you!! I have read every single one! Thank you, you beautiful people,” Stafford responded.

Lauren actress Tracey Bregman shared that she is so glad she got to tell Beau goodbye a couple of weeks ago when she last visited with him. Other co-stars who knew the dog like Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher) commented with their thoughts about the well-loved pet. Hunter King (Summer Newman) and Kelly Kruger (MacKenzie Browning Hellstrom), who recently lost precious pets also sent their love to Stafford and her family during this tough time.

Last month, Stafford returned to Y&R and resumed the role of Phyllis, which she’d left in 2013. During the interim, Stafford portrayed Nina Reeves Cassidine on ABC’s General Hospital, and actress Gina Tognoni took over the role of Phyllis for the five years.

The Inquisitr sends its deepest condolences to Stafford and her children after losing Beau.