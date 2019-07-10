Wendy Williams Shares New Information About Her New Boyfriend, Reveals If They’re Living Together

Wendy Williams is lucky in love with her new doctor boyfriend.

The talk show host provided her audience (who she affectionately refers to as her co-hosts) with more details about her blossoming relationship. According to Hollywood Life, Williams revealed that she’s still head over heels for the new man in her life. During the discussion, Williams also decided to confirm something that some of her fans were speculating. The mother-of-one shared that while she is completely enamored with the mystery man, they haven’t decided to co-habitate as of yet.

“By the way, I still am crazy for the person, but he has his place and I have my place,” the talk show host, 54, revealed on her show, July 10. “I love love, but I will never give the key to my apartment that I share with my son. No!” she said, adding, “Oh, this new life!”

Williams and her son, Kevin Jr., 18, moved to New York City after it was revealed that she filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter, in April after 22 years of marriage. The former radio personality has frequently gushed about her new bachelorette pad and has said she was enjoying her new life as a single woman.

Williams confirmed that she was “off the market” when she returned to The Wendy Williams Show after a five-week hiatus. She took the first section of her show to clear up some rumors surrounding her and her family over the past few weeks. She said that her new man was also in his 50s and had children who were in their 20s. She also shared that she was “crazy about him,” but confirmed that she wasn’t in love just yet. She did say that her boyfriend enjoys working out and keeps his body fit.

During her hiatus, The Inquisitr shared that Williams was romantically linked to Marc Tomblin, a 27-year-old fashion designer from Los Angeles. There was speculation that Tomblin, who has a criminal past, was Williams’ first boyfriend post-divorce. Williams confirmed on Monday’s show that she and Tomblin were just friends.

“Listen, it’s not who you think! Mama doesn’t deal with children,” Williams said during her segment.

Williams moved out of the home she and Hunter shared shortly after she filed for divorce. The former executive producer fathered a child with his mistress, Sharina Hudson, which was seemingly the final straw for Williams. Prior to filing for divorce, Williams, who has historically been open about her past drug use, was living in a sober house in Queens.