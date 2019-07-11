Meghan Markle Branded A Nightmare By Wimbledon Staff

Meghan Markle may have received criticism from fans from her so-called diva-like behavior at Wimbledon, but it seems as if Wimbledon staff were just as annoyed by her conduct. According to The Sun, an official who was in charge of organizing the duchess’s visit called it a “nightmare.”

The first issue that presented itself was Meghan’s informal attire. The new mother decided to wear denim jeans to the tennis tournament, which was seen as a breach of etiquette. A source who has been a member of the Wimbledon tennis club claimed that “she’s not allowed to wear jeans.”

“They couldn’t invite her into the Royal Box because she was wearing jeans,” seconded a staff member. The Royal Box is an area of the stadium reserved for the royals and other VIP guests.

The staffer added that though Meghan had originally wanted to come “incognito,” there “were problems.”

“All she wanted to do was come and watch Serena,” the staffer explained. However, this meant that Meghan would be seated with the public, as the court featuring the renown tennis champion did not feature a private box or seating area.

One problem was to give the privacy the duchess desired despite being on a public court. To afford the duchess privacy, her team reserved three rows, totaling around 40 seats, in a prime location. Other guests and VIPs were reportedly furious that they were not allowed inside the stadium to watch the match.

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

But it seems that this was not enough for Meghan, as other attendees that were seated nearby were soon asked not to take pictures. The Suits actress allegedly feared that other patrons were taking pictures of her, and not Serena Williams or the match.

The staffer said that all this amounted to being a “nightmare.”

“It was a nightmare, she was a nightmare.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of the attendees that was asked not to take photos was court tennis world champion Sally Jones. She said that she found it narcissistic that the duchess and her team assumed she was taking pictures of her instead of the renown tennis champion Serena Williams.

“Harry and Meghan see themselves more as A-list celebrities rather than royals carrying out their duties. It’s control-freakery,” she said.

That said, the All England Lawn and Tennis Club, who hosts Wimbledon, issued a statement denying the reports.

“Any suggestion that The Duchess’s visit was anything other than a privilege is categorically not the view of the AELTC and she is always welcome to attend The Championships.”