Kendall Jenner Gets Wet In Neon Green Bikini

Kendall Jenner’s latest outing has come complete with the paparazzi. The supermodel is currently enjoying a sun-drenched break in Mykonos, Greece. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed the 23-year-old taking to the Mediterranean’s waters for an athletic paddle-boarding outing.

The Daily Mail‘s snaps showed Kendall in full sunlight. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians was on the water and definitely dressed for it. Her super-bright bikini came in neon shades of green – as The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Kendall had already sent fans a sneak peek of the two-piece via her Instagram stories. While Kendall’s Instagram story showed her soaking wet in a pool, the model likewise came covered in moisture during her paddle-boarding. Although Kendall appeared dry as she showcased her balance standing up, she was eventually photographed with her legs splashing in ocean waters.

Kendall appeared accompanied by a female pal as she soaked up the sun. While Kendall wowed in her neon two-piece, her friend proved similarly stylish in a red swimsuit.

It’s been quite the bikini carousel for Kendall of late. The model was papped in a stunning yellow bikini just yesterday. The buttercup-colored swimwear also wound up on Kendall’s Instagram today. Likewise bikini-clad has been an Instagram update showcasing a Bottle Cap Challenge.

Earlier this week, Kendall wowed the cameras with an itsy-bitsy bikini in shades of silver. As The Daily Mail reports, the star had partnered up with another celebrity face for her beach frolicking – Kendall spent Monday with Victoria’s Secret model, Shanina Shaik.

Kendall’s current vacation appears to have shown her happy and carefree. That said, this model hasn’t always had it easy. Kendall has battled anxiety. The model opened up to W Magazine on how she handles the attacks.

“I try to keep myself cool. I go in and out of having freak-outs, so I just have to chill out and be by myself. Yesterday, I took a bath because I was really stressing out. I lit some candles, and, yeah.”

It seems that Kendall has gotten back to her usual self, though. The model’s Bottle Cap Challenge video suggested plenty of fun – it definitely proved well-received on social media. With over 25 million views, the video also appeared to bring in a massive celebrity response. Sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian all commented on the update. Likewise Kendall’s younger sister Kylie Jenner. The update raked in famous faces outside of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, though. Taylor Lautner, Vanessa Hudgens, Hailey Bieber, and Justine Skye all either commented on or liked the video.

