Watch Nigeria Vs. South Africa Live Stream: Africa Cup Of Nations 2019 2nd Quarterfinal Match, Start Time

Two of the most economically powerful nations in Africa, Nigeria and South Africa, battle for dominance in the Cup of Nations.

South Africa will attempt to follow up on their stunning upset of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations host and favorite Egypt when they face their continental economic rival Nigeria, in a quarterfinal showdown against the team Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo calls their biggest rival, according to The South African. And the winner of the match will still have a difficult road to the final, facing either Ivory Coast or Algeria in the semifinal — two teams who, along with Senegal, have to be considered the elite of the remaining eight — which became seven on Wednesday when Senegal ousted Benin. Nigeria and South Africa will square off for survival in the match that will live stream from Cairo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Nigeria vs. South Africa Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match on Wednesday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Eastern European Time on Wednesday, July 10, 60,000-seat Cairo International Stadium — also known as Stad El Qahira El Dawly — in Cairo, Egypt.

In South Africa, that start time will also be 9 p.m. South Africa Time, while in Nigeria the game starts at 8 p.m. West Africa Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. Western Indonesian Time on Thursday, July 11, 4 a.m. Eastern.

The competition between the two countries is an extension of their rivalry as the two biggest economies on the African continent, with South Africa putting out a gross domestic product of $368 billion last year, according to Bloomberg, with Nigeria close behind at $359 billion.

But when it comes to the game on the pitch, Nigeria easily outranks South Africa by 27 places on the FIFA table. But South Africa have never beaten Nigeria in an AFCON match in three tries, per 11v11.

John Obi Mikel wil lead Nigeria amants South Africa in their AFCON quarterfinal. Alex Livesey / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of Nigeria vs. South Africa, use the stream provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans with no access to the BeIn network can also view the Nigeria-South Africa match online — for free. Here’s how. Fans can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. During that week-long period, fans can watch the Super Eagles vs. Bafana Bafana match live stream for free.

Loading...

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will carry the match. In South Africa and Nigeria, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based Super Sport network will broadcast and live stream the match.

Within the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried by Euro Sport Player, as it will in Spain, as well.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON quarterfinal will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the AFCON showdown.

For an exhaustive list of networks around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Nigeria vs. South Africa match, pay a visit to the Live Soccer TV site.