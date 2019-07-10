Heidi Montag Finally Reveals Real Reason She Got 10 Plastic Surgeries In One Day

Hateful trolls got to the reality TV star.

In 2010, Heidi Montag, then 23, shocked Hills fans with a brand new body and face. In a single day, Heidi went under the knife for a total of 10 procedures, Buzzfeed reports. The reality star underwent botox, chin reduction, breast enlargement, a brow lift, a nose job, lipo, buttock augmentation, and fat injections.

Her seemingly rash decision raised eyebrows. She became the butt of many jokes in tabloids and television. Her own mother was so disappointed, it caused a rift in their relationship. The mother and daughter did not speak for two years.

“I think in my mind, looking back, the hardest scene [on The Hills] for me to watch is when I had my surgery and I go back to Colorado to talk to my mom about it for the first time,” Heidi revealed to Vogue in March.

Despite constant jokes made on behalf of Heidi’s new look, The Hills star asserts the ordeal was extremely serious notes Buzzfeed. In the recovery center, while on Demerol to ease her pain, Heidi’s heart stopped for a full minute.

Many fans still wonder why Heidi, a naturally adorable young woman, put herself through so much pain.

In the third episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Heidi Montag finally discussed her reasoning to get numerous surgeries. According to Cosmopolitan, the reality star was hurt by hateful comments regarding her appearance made by both online trolls and the mainstream media.

Desperate, Heidi went to a plastic surgeon with printouts of online comments. The doctor agreed to “fix” the reality star for free.

The mother of one seems to regret her plastic surgeries.

“I was way too young to make such a life-changing decision and was under so much pressure because it was the beginning of comment sections and negativity and hate on the internet,” said Heidi on the latest The Hills: New Beginnings episode.

Loading...

The 32-year-old insists she is not against body augmentation. However, she wants people to realize plastic surgery isn’t the solution for body dysmorphia. She believes those who are suffering with body issues need to seek out professional help before going under the knife. Heidi also notes her recovery was excruciatingly painful, which she did not expect. She initially thought it would be a minor medical procedure.

“Plastic surgery isn’t something that should be glorified. Take it seriously,” Heidi stated.

To see more of Heidi, be sure to watch MTV‘s The Hills: New Beginnings airing on Mondays, 10 pm.