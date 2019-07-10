‘Bachelor’ Stars Colton Underwood, Ben Higgins Blast ‘Bachelorette’ Contender Jed Wyatt As Spoilers Swirl

The Bachelorette spoilers have detailed that contestant Jed Wyatt will be facing some difficult questions as Hannah Brown’s season wraps up later this month. He is headed to Greece for the overnight fantasy suite dates on-screen in next week’s episode, but allegations from his personal life are generating a lot of fan backlash. Now, former Bachelor leads Colton Underwood and Ben Higgins are sharing their thoughts.

At this point, Jed is one of Hannah’s final four men and The Bachelorette spoilers tease that he will remain a frontrunner for that final rose for now. However, his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens recently spoke out and alleged that she and Jed were still very much in a romantic relationship with one another as he started filming Hannah’s season.

Neither Jed or Hannah can specifically address these allegations while the show is still airing. The Bachelorette spoilers detail that both Wyatt and Brown will be sharing the latest on all of this during the two-night finale airing at the end of July.

In the meantime, previous Bachelor stars Ben Higgins and Colton Underwood have recently opened up with their thoughts on the buzz surrounding Jed.

Underwood talked with Access and Us Weekly notes that he said that “it’s messed up” if what The Bachelorette fans have heard about Jed are accurate.

“I think Hannah will handle it the way that is best for her and her relationship with him. I just pray that she makes the right decision and does what makes her happy.”

Colton added that he will always support Hannah as she moves forward.

“I am hopeful that she’s going to be happy at the end of this. Who knows if that means she’s with anybody or not, but I know Hannah is an incredible person and she deserves love.”

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins felt strongly about these allegations regarding Jed as well. He talked with ET Online and referenced the conversation Jed and Hannah had earlier this season on a date. During that outing, Wyatt admitted he’d pursued a spot on the show to promote his singing career.

Ben wondered when, or even if, Jed ever mentally let go of his alleged relationship with his ex-girlfriend Haley and really focused on Hannah. Higgins noted that Wyatt’s affection for Brown could have essentially just been a product of the filming environment.

“And I also don’t know now, looking back on that conversation, if I respected that conversation at all, because I think at some level, he was being a mastermind to protect what would ultimately come out at the end, which was that he wanted to play music a lot.”

The Bachelor star said he thinks this situation reflects poorly on the show and discredits the story that’s been building for Hannah all season. Nick Viall, another former Bachelor lead, has previously shared his thoughts on all of this as well and it seems that Hannah certainly has a lot of support.

Where will all of this head? The Inquisitr has shared that the allegations against Jed Wyatt are definitely pertinent when it comes to how the rest of Hannah Brown’s season plays out. It sounds as if there will be a lot of intense moments for fans to absorb during the two-night finale later this month, that much has become clear.