Carrie Underwood’s Blonde Bombshell Snap Knocks Instagram Dead

Carrie Underwood’s fans would likely agree that the singer has that special something – the 36-year-old comes with a signature blonde look, a heart-warming smile, and all the charm in the world. The American Idol winner has been embracing her global career big time – Carrie’s July 10 Instagram update came with a mention of Britain’s BBC Radio 2 station.

Earlier today, Carrie updated her Instagram. A bombshell photo showed the mother of two smiling for the camera in a studio. Carrie was looking glossy-haired and fresh-faced. Her trademark glossy locks and glowing complexion came accompanied by some serious style – Carrie had opted for a cute and paneled dress in grays and whites. The singer posed with her left arm on her waist as she flashed the camera her biggest grin.

It looks like Carrie had a lot to smile about. Her caption had quoted words from BBC Radio 2 – they listed the star’s success alongside announcing her upcoming feature with the media outlet.

Fans have been going nuts over in the comments section. Many definitely seemed like they’d been knocked dead.

“Phenomenal,” one fan wrote with emojis.

“Beautiful” was another response.

“Damn!” likewise suggested some wowing from Carrie.

This country singer does, indeed, seem to be the poster child for American Idol‘s success. Her career has sky-rocketed since being crowned the reality series’ winner back in 2005.

Fans will remember Carrie’s early days before fame. The Oklahoma girl standing in front of Simon Cowell was definitely showing her talents, but she seemed a touch nervous. With her confident performances though, Carrie now proves a million miles away from her amateur days. The star has been performing across the globe of late. Earlier this month, Carrie was in Canada for a show. She also performed at U.K. music festival Glastonbury.

Speaking to The Guardian about performing on stage, Carrie revealed how she really feels.

“A lot of times I feel like I’m alone. I’m obviously aware of people being around me. But it’s like I’m in the song alone on stage. It is a good place. I like to be alone.”

Carrie’s life does not come as a solo deal, though. The singer is married to sports personality Mike Fisher. Together, the couple is parents to two children – Carrie and Mike welcomed their second son Jacob in January of this year. Carrie has kept her fans up-to-date on both her career and her family life via her Instagram. The account showcases stage moments from the star alongside adorable photos with her husband and boys.

