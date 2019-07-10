Jon Voight Calls Donald Trump The ‘Greatest President Ever’

'This is our president, Donald Trump, that will set the nation to be the greatest land of peace and love,' he said.

Actor Jon Voight, long an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, praised the 45th president on Twitter Tuesday night, posting a speech of himself showering the president with effusive praise, and even calling him “the greatest president.”

It’s not clear what prompted Voight to deliver the message at this particular time, but it bears noting that last week, at Trump’s 4th of July “Salute To America” event, Voight was a special guest of the president. In fact, as Daily Wire reports, Voight even got down to some dirty work at the event, wiping off rain-soaked seats reserved for Gold Star families (that is, families who have lost members in military service).

In Tuesday night’s message, invoked God four times, saying that he was speaking from “a place of God’s truths,” and that Trump’s administration is representative of “God’s honor, God’s trust for this nation,” and signing off by saying “God bless.”

“Our nation is stronger and wiser because we have taken a chance on a man who has become the greatest president. I’m honored to call him President Trump,” he said. He also called on Americans to continue to support Trump, particularly in the 2020 election.

You can watch Voight’s video below.

This is not the first time Voight has used superlatives to describe Trump. Just weeks ago, as CNN reported at the time, Voight called Trump “the greatest president,” but with the qualifier, “since Abraham Lincoln.”

In fact, Voight, who is one of the few conservatives in the TV and movie industries, has been outspoken in his conservative views since at least 2008. At that time, as he wrote in an op-ed piece for The Washington Times, he was concerned that the Barack Obama campaign was an effort to bring socialism to the United States, and claimed that Obama surrounded himself with “very angry, militant white and black people.”

“I have sympathy for people that are in ignorance. It doesn’t scare me…I just root for everybody to come to the truth.”@JonVoight responded to left-wing activist and actress @AlyssaMilano’s criticism of him in which she called him actor an “F-lister.” https://t.co/OGrfzXEKRK — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) July 1, 2019

However, Voight hasn’t always been an outspoken conservative. Early in his career, in the 60’s, Voight supported John F. Kennedy, and advocated against the Vietnam War. According to the book The World the Sixties Made, Voight appeared alongside Jane Fonda and Leonard Bernstein in support of a leftist Chilean group.

At some point in his life, it’s not clear when or why, his views changed. He has since publicly stated that he regrets his earlier leftist advocacy, saying that he was driven by “Marxist propaganda.” He also blamed the anti-Vietnam War movement with allowing communists to come into power in Vietnam and Cambodia, resulting in millions of civilian deaths.