Donald Trump Defends Home Depot Founder Bernie Marcus Amid Boycott Threats

The president calls the retail mogul who promised to support Trump's re-election bid a 'charitable man.'

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday night in support of Home Depot after a campaign was launched on social media to boycott the home improvement store.

The campaign was prompted by the news that co-founder Bernie Marcus plans to back Trump’s re-election bid, as reported The Inquisitr. Some shoppers took out their anger toward Marcus on the stores themselves threatening to cut up their Home Depot cards and only shop with competitors.

The president blasted “the radical left” for using economic boycotts as a political tactic despite his own long history of implementing similar strategies.

….to your favorite President, me! These people are vicious and totally crazed, but remember, there are far more great people (“Deplorables”) in this country, than bad. Do to them what they do to you. Fight for Bernie Marcus and Home Depot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2019

The president’s comments contrasted with his call in June for his supporters to boycott AT&T, the parent company to CNN, as retribution for what he viewed as unfair coverage by the news outlet.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Marcus said that he intends to support Trump’s re-election campaign, saying that despite the fact that he thinks the president “sucks” at communicating, the overall impact on the economy and his aggressive policies on China and Iran have been a step in the right direction.

According to The Hill, Home Depot issued a statement that said, “Bernie retired from The Home Depot more than 15 years ago and isn’t speaking on behalf of the company. In fact, as a standard practice, the company does not endorse Presidential candidates.”

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Trump has frequently shown support for conservative activists attempting to punish corporations. In recent years, he has spoken or tweeted approvingly of boycotts of the NFL and Nike because some football players have declined to stand for the national anthem before games.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

In 2016, he called for Macy’s to be punished after the retailer dumped Trump’s clothing line when he stated on the campaign trail that many Mexican immigrants were rapists or murderers.

Boycott @Macys, no guts, no glory. Besides, there are far better stores! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2015

Since retiring as the chairman of Home Depot’s board in 2002, Marcus, 90, has become more involved in politics, becoming a mega donor to the Republican Party. And this isn’t the first time he has supported the president. Marcus donated $7 million to Trump during the 2016 presidential race.

He’s become increasingly outspoken on conservative matters, appearing on Fox News to argue that the Democratic “don’t have any brains” for their lack of support for Trump’s tax plan.

The retail mogul told the Journal-Constitution that much of his fortune is rooted in shares of the business that he continues to own. He is worth $5.9 billion, according to Forbes.

Home Depot does about $108 billion in annual sales.