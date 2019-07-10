Emily Ratajkowski’s Latest Cleavage-Baring Instagram Snap Wows Her Fans: ‘How Can Someone Be So Perfect?’

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t need to show off much to get her fans going.

The model and social media superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a very revealing glimpse of herself in what appeared to be a white bikini top. The shot showed Emily laying on the floor with the camera pointed down at her, showing off plenty of cleavage.

The picture was an immediate hit, garnering all manner of complimentary comments from her followers.

“Girly you could glow in the dark… like how can someone be so perfect?!” one fan gushed.

“You have the most beautiful, radiant eyes,” another commented.

Emily Ratajkowski is certainly no stranger to sharing revealing posts online. The model who shot to fame through her topless appearance in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video in 2013 has since garnered an enormous following on social media through her very revealing pictures and videos. Emily’s Instagram following has grown to 23.4 million people, helping also to grow her net worth as she shares sponsored posts.

As the Daily Mail reported last year, Ratajkowski has amassed approximately $6 million through her movie and television appearances along with the promotional work she does through her Instagram account. As USA Today noted in a report on Instagram influencer pay earlier this year, stars with followings the size of Emily’s can make at least five figures per post.

“An industry rule of thumb, verified by USA TODAY through interviews with nearly a dozen influencers, marketing professionals and influencer platform founders, is a baseline rate of about 1 percent of follower counts per sponsored Instagram post, or $100 for every 10,000 followers,” the report noted. “That means someone with 100,000 followers might start around $1,000 per sponsored post, while an influencer with 1 million followers could charge $10,000. And some experts called that conservative.”

Emily Ratajkowski certainly has no qualms in showing off her body in those posts. The model frequently posts skin-baring posts, including some topless shots (though always strategically covered to remain in compliance with the site’s strict rules against nudity). She also tries to use her fame to promote body positivity, including earlier this year when she stood up for a curvier friend who was included in one of Emily’s beach shots. As Harper’s Bazaar noted, Emily even jumped into the comment section of the post, saying that just because people are used to seeing one body type on the internet doesn’t mean that’s the only kind that should be considered beautiful.