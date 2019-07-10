Natalia Dyer & Gaten Matarazzo Share Hilarious ‘Stranger Things 3’ Clips On Instagram

The 'Stranger Things' cast went mad at the Starcourt Mall.

Stranger Things 3 was by far the scariest in the series, but that doesn’t mean the cast didn’t have fun shooting the third installment of the Netflix hit. Stranger Things stars Gaten Matazarro and Natalia Dyer are sharing some hilarious behind-the-scenes clips now that the third season of the sci-fi series has dropped.

Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson on the Netflix hit, posted a video of himself and co-stars Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler on the series) and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) horsing around on the Stranger Things mall set, a shopping center that included everything from an Orange Julius to a Jazzercize location to a Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop. In the clip, the trio tosses a paper towel roll around as they “go long” in Starcourt Mall, the fictional shopping plaza in the small Indiana town where the drama of the third season took place. The clip ends with a loud slap to Matarazzo’s face.

In the caption to his post, which you can see below, Matarazzo joked that this was how the Stranger Things cast rolled on the set every day.

In response to Matarazzo’s clip, his co-star Natalie Dyer (Nancy Wheeler on Stranger Things), posted a video of her character’s boyfriend Jonathan Byers (played by Charlie Heaton) as he lifts up a prop dummy by its chin and growls, “What did you say?” In her post, Dyer wrote that she doesn’t know what Gaten Matarazzo is talking about, because the Stranger Things cast is always professional on set.

When Stranger Things made its debut in 2016, no one knew the Duffer Brothers’ tale of 1980s kids hunting down supernatural forces would turn into a bona fide franchise. Fans devoured the show’s second season, set during Halloween 1984, but the third season’s 1985 mall vibe is at once the most fun and scariest yet. And based on these behind-the-scenes clips, there was some definite mall madness during the cast’s downtime.

In an interview with Pilot TV, Finn Wolfhard broke down the Stranger Things phenom and explained why Season 3 is the franchise’s best yet.

“The first season was more about the adventure aspect and kind of fun, the second season was more about the horror aspect, season three is everything, like the fun of season one and the horror of season two and the Duffers have got better at it, at writing it. And we’ve become better actors,” the actor said, per Empire Online.

Stranger Things 3 is currently available on Netflix.