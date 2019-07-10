Kendall Jenner’s Yellow Yacht Bikini Racks Up 1 Million Likes In 15 Minutes

Kendall Jenner knows how to rake in the engagement. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has 113 million followers awaiting her Instagram updates – it looks like many of them were checking their feeds as Kendall updated her account today.

The supermodel didn’t offer a geo-tag in today’s snaps, although the Mykonos, Greece location documented yesterday by The Daily Mail would suggest Kendall to be in the European destination.

Kendall threw her fans two shots. Both came with an ocean setting and the yacht-like vessel that Kendall was taking a ride on. It looked like the 23-year-old had come appropriately dressed – both for the water and Greece’s heat. Kendall was wowing in a tiny yellow bikini with ribbed materials. The high-waisted briefs were sending out Kendall’s killer waistline. Space between it and a cute matching bikini top showcased the model’s signature taut abs and golden tan. Kendall hadn’t opted for a cleavage-flaunting look, but fans will be familiar with Kendall’s lower-cut numbers from her social media.

With what appeared to be no makeup and her hair simply scraped back, Kendall sent the camera her signature beauty and unfussy smile. The first photo offered direct eye contact while the second saw Kendall gazing out ahead of her.

An update from the world’s highest-paid supermodel is going to get noticed. Kendall’s double post had racked up a staggering 1 million likes within just 15 minutes of going live.

Kendall’s update was less than 30 minutes old before getting some celebrity likes and comments. Likes came in from models Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Emily Ratajkowski alongside Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian. Ratajowski left Kendall a comment.

A celebrity response to Kendall’s Instagram updates is nothing new. Kendall’s recent Bottle Cap Challenge update generated an immense turnout from famous faces taking to the comments section. The video (seen above) came with responses from Taylor Lautner, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Justine Skye alongside Scott Disick and Kendall’s mother Kris Jenner. Kendall’s skills and bikini-ready body also got the celebrity thumbs-up from likes. The video itself has been viewed over 25 million times.

As one of the celebrity world’s biggest “it” girls, Kendall comes as a reality face, modeling icon, and style queen. Her trend-setting looks are endlessly replicated. Kendall has also been snapped up by major brands – the model’s current contracts include sportswear giant Adidas, jeweler Tiffany & Co., and oral care brand Moon. Kendall also fronts Proactiv – the model has, herself, battled acne.

Kendall’s update today likely brought a smile to her fans’ faces. It looks like this update is set to go places.