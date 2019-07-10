Eve Announces First Single In Six Years, ‘Reload’

Rapper Eve announced to her 1.9 million Instagram followers that she has something to reveal on July 11.

The “Gangsta Lovin'” hitmaker shared a video clip which had her logo in front of a black background. Her logo is her name spelled out in lower letters but outlined in tiger print. Despite the post being very minimalistic, fans started to speculate what the news might be. For her caption, she put the paws emoji which is a tattoo she has on her chest.

“OMG!! This is going to be an amazing day. It’s my mom’s Birthday, so whatever it is it’ll be SPECIAL,” one user commented.

“New album???!!!!!” another asked.

“This better be new music dropping,” a third shared.

“Wait the paws out!! OMG is it music??” a fourth fan questioned.

Most of the comments imply that new music is wanted from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania born entertainer. Her last studio album, Lip Lock, was released over six years ago in 2013.

A day before the date she stated she would announce something, Eve revealed that she has a new single titled “Reload” featuring Konshens while showcasing the artwork. The “Satisfaction” hitmaker is posing in pink hair, with her hand on her hips. The backdrop is tiger print which can also be seen printed on her black garment too. Her bare chest is on display, as well as her iconic paw tattoos.

Within 30 minutes of announcing new music, her post has been liked by over 7,000 users, proving to have made an impact instantly on her followers.

In her caption, she states that the song will be getting its first play on the radio tomorrow, July 11, on Mista Jam’s BBC 1xtra show, which is likely what her first announcement implied when it said that date.

In 1999, Eve released her debut album Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady which topped the U.S. album chart. According to Pitchfork, she became the third female rapper to reach the No. 1 spot with an album after Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and Foxy Brown’s Chyna Doll.

Her second and third album’s, Scorpion and Eve-Olution both peaked within the top 10 in the U.S. and sparked a number of worldwide hit singles — “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” featuring Gwen Stefani, “Who’s That Girl?” and “Gangsta Lovin'” featuring Alicia Keys.

In 2014, Eve married British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper and has four stepchildren with him.

In 2017, she became a co-host on the CBS Daytime show The Talk alongside the likes of Sharon Osbourne and Julie Chen.