Dripping-Wet Kendall Jenner Tugs At Neon Green Bikini In NSFW Pool Video

Kendall Jenner has sent her Instagram followers a cheeky, sun-drenched, and somewhat NSFW update. The supermodel took to the platform’s stories earlier today.

Kendall’s stories sent out both video and still content. Fans checking their feeds were welcomed by a super close-up video of the 23-year-old sunning herself on her back. Kendall was wowing in a super-tiny and neon-green bikini – it looks like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was out to test the material’s elasticity. Kendall used her right hand to tug at her swimming briefs – fans got a few pings of the fabric. Likewise showcased were the star’s slim and curvy waist and toned stomach.

The Instagram story then switched to a photo of Kendall in a stunning pool setting. Waters overlooking an ocean horizon with dotted yachts suggested the model to be in the Mykonos, Greece location reported yesterday by The Daily Mail. Kendall had been snapped leaning against white walls framing the pool. Her body was mostly submerged by waters, but fans could spot the same green bikini. In fact, the photo confirmed Kendall’s two-piece to be somewhat thonged in nature. Given that Kendall was in a pool, it was of no surprise that both her hair and body came soaking wet.

Kendall’s recent vacationing has made major headlines. The model’s various swimwear or evening looks have been papped – photos obtained by Splash News showed Kendall wowing in a tiny yellow bikini just yesterday. Likewise a headline-maker has been Kendall’s partying with Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail two days ago showed the pair living it up and dancing on tables in a Mykonos nightclub.

Clearly, Kendall’s social circle reflects her career. Kendall herself has walked the Victoria’s Secret runway. The brunette also appears to have a close relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Kendall’s Mykonos vacation does not, however, appear to have included members of her family. Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian seem to be at home in California. Likewise Kylie Jenner. Some of the sisters recently got together to celebrate Kourtney’s daughter Penelope turning 7.

That said, this famous family is known for taking family trips. Earlier this year, Kim joined husband Kanye West for a trip to Costa Rica. Kourtney and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick joined them. The sisters are also renowned for taking ad-hoc breaks to Palm Springs, California as fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will know.

Kendall was definitely wowing in her cheeky Instagram story today.