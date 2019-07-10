Donald Trump Held Mar-A-Lago ‘Party’ With Jeffrey Epstein And 28 ‘Calendar Girls’ As Only Guests, Ex-Pal Says

As Donald Trump has attempted to distance himself from wealthy, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a new report suggests the two were much closer than Trump now admits.

On Monday, following the weekend re-arrest of multi-millionaire convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on new sex trafficking charges, Donald Trump attempted to distance himself from Epstein — a man Trump once said he had known for 15 years, and called a “terrific guy.” As The Inquisitr reported, Trump sought to downplay his relationship with Epstein, saying only that Epstein was a “fixture” in Palm Beach, Florida, site of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, but that he “wasn’t a fan” of Epstein.

But a new report by The New York Times suggests that Epstein and Trump may have had a far closer relationship that Trump now cares to admit. According to the report, Trump in 1992 hosted a “party” at Mar-a-Lago that was intended as a “calendar girl” beauty competition. But when the businessman who arranged for 28 “calendar girl” contestants to fly in for the supposed competition, he realized that the only attendees at the party were Trump himself — and Epstein.

“I said, ‘Donald, this is supposed to be a party with V.I.P.s. You’re telling me it’s you and Epstein?'” George Houraney, the businessman who organized the “calendar girl” event told the paper. Houraney said he told Trump that he had been forced to ban Epstein from his events due to Epstein’s behavior toward “younger girls.” But Trump “didn’t care,” Houraney said.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, alleged site of a 1992 ‘party’ with just Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and 28 ‘calendar girls.’ Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“The anecdote underscores the friendship between the pair,” wrote Vanity Fair reporter Eric Lutz of the Epstein-Trump “party.” Lutz added that the anecdote about the “calendar girl” event indicates also that Trump continued his friendship with Epstein even though he was aware “of warnings about Epstein’s behavior.”

Trump on Monday said that he had a “falling out” with Epstein, which appears to be true though the reasons remain unclear. Vanity Fair suggested that the two broke with each other over a business deal gone bad, of some sort. But according to court documents cited by The New York Post, Trump banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago “because Epstein sexually assaulted a girl at the club.”

The court papers were part of a lawsuit filed against Epstein by a woman who says that Epstein sexually assaulted her when she was underage. The lawsuit also alleges that Epstein’s friend Ghislane Maxwell recruited the underage girl to serve as a “sex slave” for her and Epstein, according to The New York Post.

Houraney’s girlfriend and business partner Jill Harth later filed a lawsuit against Trump in which she accused Trump of sexually harassing her, according to a Vanity Fair report.