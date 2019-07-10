‘Incredible’ Cameron Boyce Remembered By Michelle Obama On Instagram

Former Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce passed away over the weekend at the age of 20, per The Inquisitr. The actor’s official cause of death has not yet been announced by the coroner, although his family said, per People, that the actor suffered a seizure in his sleep, in connection with a medical condition for which he was being treated.

Ever since Boyce passed away, tributes have poured in from his friends and former co-stars. On Monday, former First Lady Michelle Obama joined those in remembering the young actor.

In an Instagram post, Michelle said that she had met Boyce on multiple occasions, including on set of TV shows and at the White House, and praised his “incredible heart,” while also sending condolences to the actor’s family.

Obama’s post received over 1.5 million likes in its first 24 hours online.

Per Deadline, Obama guest-starred on a 2014 episode of Jessie, Boyce’s Disney Channel series, as part of the Joining Forces Initiative, an Obama Administration campaign to raise awareness of military families and their struggles. As part of the initiative, Boyce and the rest of the cast of the show visited the White House around the same time to celebrate Easter, and Michelle and Cameron also worked together on a Toys for Tots campaign.

Boyce began his acting career in 2011 in the horror movie Mirrors, which starred Kiefer Sutherland. In addition to his Disney Channel work, Boyce also starred as Adam Sandler’s son in the 2010 movie Grown Ups; both Sandler and Salma Hayek, who played Boyce’s parents in the movie, have shared tributes to the late actor this week.

On Twitter, Sandler described Boyce as “too young. too sweet. too funny,” and also as “just the nicest, most talented, most decent kid around.”

Loading...

Boyce, in addition to Jessie and a guest appearance on the Disney show Good Luck Charlie, starred in several entries in Disney’s Descendantsfranchise, and was cast in the upcoming HBO series Mrs. Fletcher, which stars Kathryn Hahn, and an indie film called Runt. On the HBO show, Boyce was cast as the college roommate of the Hahn character’s son.

The late actor’s father, Victor Boyce, tweeted his thanks and appreciation to those who have remembered his son.

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received,” Victor Boyce said on Sunday. “It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough.”