Stefflon Don Flaunts Her Booty, Cleavage, And Legs In Tiny Shorts And Eye-Catching Blazer

Stefflon Don is one of the U.K.’s biggest female rappers at the moment and continues to tease fans with killer fashion looks.

The “Ding-A-Ling” songstress uploaded a video of herself two hours ago on Instagram in an eye-catching number where she was seen flaunting her body before getting in her car. Stefflon had on a blonde wig which had been dip dyed a neon color while wearing a bright colored blazer which showed off her bare chest and cleavage. While striking poses and parading her body and outfit, she bent over to show off her booty and legs in her tiny black shorts. The “Senseless” star accessorized this look with a Red Moschino bag and some killer leopard print heels. While sitting in the car, her breast almost gets exposed but in Stefflon fashion, she carried on posing and lived in the moment.

Since being uploaded, the clip has been watched over 165,000 times and liked by over 57,000 users, proving to be popular.

“If you ever need someone to just massage your feet. Or clean up after you. I’m here babe,” one user commented on the video, implying he was impressed with what he saw.

“And you physically fit,” another wrote.

“Wow, I’m in love,” British musician Ray BLK mentioned.

Last month, Stefflon attended the 2019 BET Awards and wore a revealing outfit which displayed her chest and legs, per The Inquisitr. She had the straps of her garment hanging down the sides of her arms and wore a skimpy bodysuit which started from her breasts and ended at the top of her thighs. She had a black train which covered one leg and revealed the other. She left her chest bare with no jewelry, however, her shoes had jewels on them, giving it that final touch. Her hair was blonde and in a long bob.

She is currently romantically linked with Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Stefflon’s debut mixtape, Real Ting, was released in December 2016. In 2018, she released her second mixtape, Secure, which peaked at No. 35 in the U.K.

In 2017, she released her breakthrough hit with French Montana, “Hurtin’ Me,” which has been certified platinum in the U.K. and reached No. 7. Her single with Wiley, Sean Paul, and Idris Elba, titled “Boasty,” has so far peaked at No. 11 and currently is her second-highest charting single in the U.K. to date.

Her latest single, “Phone Down” with Lil Baby has been streamed over 2.1 million times on Spotify since its release in June. Currently, she has over 8.5 million monthly listeners on the app making the 370th most played artist in the world.