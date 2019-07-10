Danish Model Nina Agdal Shares Stunning Makeup-Free Post

It’s not every day that Nina Agdal goes makeup free for photos but when she does, she causes quite a stir.

As fans of the Danish-born model know, Nina is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in racy spreads that are posted to her social media account. While she regularly dazzles in high-fashion photos she’s proving that she also looks incredible in normal, every day posts as well. In the most recent image shared with her loyal fans, Nina looks like she’s in her element.

The model sits in the middle of the photo, with a big, stone wall and house just behind her. She appears to be sitting on a rock while looking right into the camera with a slight smile on her face. Agdal looks totally casual in a tie-dye sweatshirt from the Yoga brand, Alo, and she says that it feels like a “hug.” To go along with the bright colored sweater, the beauty also dons a pair of tiny white shorts for the killer shot.

Unlike many of her other photos, Nina goes makeup free in this one, looking fresh-faced and beautiful. The stunner wears her long, dark locks down and curled and completes her laid back look with a shell necklace. Since the image went live on her account, it’s earned Nina rave reviews from her 1.7 million-plus followers with over 7,000 likes and upwards of 50 comments.

While some fans took to the post to let Nina know that they love her sweatshirt, countless others gushed over her beauty. A few other fans had no words for the photo and just commented with heart emoji instead.

“Ninaaaaaa you are so beautiful,” one follower gushed.

“Where can I get one of those sweatshirts!,” another Instagrammer asked.

“Love it Nina! You look comfy,” one more user wrote with a series of emoji.

As previously mentioned, Nina loves to keep her fans up-to-date on her life with a wide variety of photos and videos. The Inquisitr recently reported that Nina delighted fans with a sexy workout video. In the short clip, the supermodel goes makeup-free once again but still looks absolutely stunning as she sweats it out in the intense fitness session. The Victoria’s Secret model wears her long, dark locks up in a top-knot and shows off her killer figure in a black sports bra that reads “alo” along with a pair of ripped, black workout leggings.

Since the steamy post went live on her account, Nina’s fans have gone absolutely crazy for it giving it over 20,000 likes and upwards of 200 comments. It’s safe to say that Nina’s Instagram followers absolutely love her.