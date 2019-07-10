Pregnant Gretchen Rossi To Welcome Daughter Skylar Via C-Section, Why Won’t She Give Birth Naturally?

Gretchen Rossi will welcome her first child on Wednesday, July 10.

Gretchen Rossi’s first child, daughter Skylar, is expected to arrive sometime today, via C-section.

In an emotional post shared on Instagram yesterday, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star told her fans and followers that after a “really really tough day” on Monday, she was forced to make a decision regarding the way in which her baby girl would be brought into the world.

“After a lot of contemplation, crying, struggling, (and based on the medical pros and cons) the Doctor, Slade and I have decided a c-section is going to be the safest thing for me and baby tomorrow,” she wrote.

According to Rossi, she’s only dilated 1 centimeter and because of that, she may ultimately need a C-section even if she didn’t initially select that option. As she explained, being dilated less than 3 centimeters wasn’t the ideal situation for her body and could make the process of childbirth much harder.

At the time of her post, Rossi told her online audience she was a “hot mess” and admitted that her pelvic exam on Monday was “beyond painful” and nearly resulted in her passing out. She then suffered a panic attack after the test caused her to hyperventilate.

Following her doctor’s visit on Monday, Rossi did a lot of crying before asking God to give her a sign about what she should do, which He did.

“He literally had so many of my friends reach out to me yesterday and put me at ease about a potential c-section (and they didn’t even know what had happened at the appt.),” she shared.

After sharing her emotional Instagram post, Rossi posted another message in the comments section of her message in which she requested prayers from her fans and followers and admitted to struggling to sleep. Rossi then thanked her online audience for the love and support they’ve given her throughout her pregnancy.

As fans will recall, Rossi was forced to undergo in-vitro fertilization to conceive her first child because her longtime partner and fiancé, Smiley, previously underwent a vasectomy.

Rossi joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during the show’s fourth season and left the series after getting engaged on the Season 8 finale episode. Rossi then returned to the series briefly in a cameo role during its 12th season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 is set to premiere on Bravo TV on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.