‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Pleads Guilty To DUI

Gina Kirschenheiter pled guilty in court on Tuesday in her driving under the influence of alcohol case, dodging jail time. According to The Blast, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star pled guilty to her DUI and was sentenced to three years of probation that involves community service and an alcohol-offender program.

Gina was arrested in Rancho Santa Margarita in February after drinking with some friends and hitting the road. She was nabbed by the Orange County Sherrif’s Department just after midnight near where she and many of her co-stars live, The Blast reported earlier this year.

“I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out,” she said at the time. “I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly. I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me.”

“Bad choices have bad consequences. Mine are magnified bc I chose to share my life with you on a very public stage,” she added. “I wasn’t ‘unlucky’ I made a conscious decision to do something epically stupid. One time is one time too many. I am awake now. I can promise this will NEVER BE ME again.”

Shortly after, she was charged with two misdemeanor charges related to driving under the influence and with a blood alcohol level above the state’s limit.

Her sentence for the mistake includes 20 hours of community service and six months in an alcohol-offender program. It also resulted in a $140 fine to go along with three years of probation. Fortunately for her, she doesn’t have to serve any time behind bars.

With this latest drama out of the way, Gina can focus on the challenges she is facing with her estranged husband Matt Kirschenheiter. A few weeks ago, the reality star was forced to get an emergency protective order against him for alleged domestic violence.

The pair are currently in the middle of divorce proceedings when Matt was arrested for domestic violence. The arrest happened just shortly after Gina posted a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram, confusing fans about the state of their relationship.

The message made some people wonder if the two were trying to reconcile after filing for divorce in April, 2018. But a few days later, Matt was arrested and Gina sold their family home for $100,00 below asking price in order to get out of it.