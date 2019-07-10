‘Playboy’ Model Joy Corrigan Soaks Up Some Sun In Skimpy Red Bikini

Joy Corrigan recently spent a few days in Las Vegas where she attended UFC 239, but she also used the opportunity to soak up some sun and enjoy the scorching Nevada heat. Earlier this week, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini that is bound to send pulses racing.

In the photo in question, the model is striking a sexy pose outdoors as she rocks a red-hot two-piece bikini that consists of a straight-cut top featuring a series of spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders. Two of those straps hold the outer part of the bra in place while an extra set crisscrosses in the sternum region, creating an X detail in the cutout created between the two cups. The model teamed her top with a matching scarlet bottom that boasts a thick waistband that sits just below her bellybutton, leaving quite a bit of her toned abs exposed, and a tiny bottom portion that showcases her slender thighs. As she indicated in the caption include with the post, the bikini she by the label Sun Becomes Her.

Corrigan is standing with her left leg propped forward as she takes one arm to her head, in a pose that highlights the natural curves and movement of her body.

Corrigan has her head tilted back as she offers her face up to the sun with her eyes closed and lips slightly curled into a smile. She appears to be wearing some black mascara, but is otherwise rocking a natural look. Her blonde hair is in a casual middle part and down as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her back.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Corrigan shared with her 666,000 Instagram followers — garnered nearly 9,000 likes and more than 215 comments within a few days of having been posted. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to gush over her beauty and share their admiration for the American model.

“Loolojg forward to see[ing] you in Miami on the runways Joy!!!” one user raved, referring to the 2019 Miami Swim Week, which will take place starting on Wednesday, July 11, through Tuesday, July 16.

“Always slaying,” another user chimed in.

“Melting that sun,” a third fan added, including a series of emoji depicting fire and crowns.

As another post she shared on Instagram indicated, Corrigan is back in New York City after having some fun in Sin City.