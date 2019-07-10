Kendall Jenner’s Itty-Bitty Beach Snaps Launch Debate: Breast Size Dominates Comments

Kendall Jenner is currently vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. Media outlets have been bursting at the seams with snaps of the supermodel sunning herself on the island’s shores. While photos of the 23-year-old yesterday didn’t throw fans Kendall in a bikini, they did send out the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star on a beach setting.

The Daily Mail’s snaps showing Kendall in an itty-bitty crop top and elegant maxi skirt now appear to have launched a debate. The newspaper’s comments section is seeing fans discuss breast size – curvy as she is, Kendall is known for being her family’s more flat-chested member.

“Why do people keep insulting her for not having big breasts? She has a gorgeous figure” was a comment upvoted by over 440 individuals.

A user replied to the comment – they received over 60 upvotes.

“I don’t particularly like her, but what exactly is wrong with not having large breasts? I bet all the people criticizing her are no oil paintings themselves. A natural chest is far more attractive anyway.”

The Daily Mail‘s pictures also seemed to have brought out women insecure about their own chest size.

“Good for her… I’m also flat chested like her. I’m very self-conscious about it to the point i want surgery. Kendall owns it she doesn’t look the least bit self-conscious or insecure,” one user wrote.

Kendall seems to fly the flag for many body-related topics. The model’s super-long and willowy limbs are frequently a talking point. Kendall appears to flatter her leggy frame with stylish fashion choices – mini skirts and shorts are a favorite for this California native.

While Kendall’s slim proportions prove perfect for her career as a high-fashion model, there is an element to this star’s frame that bucks the trend. Runway models come with a reputation for being stick thin. Kendall, however, comes with perfectly-proportioned curves and the peachy, round rear that runs in her family – Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian are all known for their curvy posteriors. Likewise Kendall’s 21-year-old sister Kylie Jenner.

Comments left to Kendall’s pictures did throw out the usual plastic surgery accusations, but fans would likely argue that these are of a trolling nature when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenners. The model’s chest was, however, a source of controversy with one user replying that Kendall looked “starved.”

Kendall appears to have been having a fantastic time in Greece. She’s been papped smiling on shores and enjoying the company of Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.