Cameron Boyce’s Parents Release Heart-Wrenching Statement After His Death: ‘He Was The Rock Of Our Family’

Cameron Boyce’s parents are still reeling after the Disney star’s untimely death.

While the late actor’s father, Victor Boyce, shared a tweet earlier this week to thank fans for their overwhelming support, he and his wife, Libby Boyce, had yet to release an official statement. Earlier today, People reported that Cameron’s folks finally released a full statement following their son’s death. In the lengthy release, the couple shares that there are “no words” to describe the amazing outpouring of love and support that they have received from family, friends, and fans before they go on to describe their son.

“He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him. He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone.”

The couple called the pain of the 20-year-old’s death “indescribable,” but they let fans know that they are doing everything in their power to make sure Cameron’s legacy is honored and continued.

“He was and is, so cherished and we will hold him in our hearts forever. He is our shooting star,” the end of the statement reads.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the actor died on July 7 after suffering a seizure in his sleep as a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. Shortly after his passing, an autopsy was performed but the official cause of death was deferred pending further investigation. In the official release that was shared by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, it was noted that Cameron was found “unresponsive” in his home around 2:35 p.m.

The actor was best known for his role in the Descendents franchise as well as The Disney Channel television series Jesse but he also had a number of other projects that he was working on including a regular role in HBO’s new comedy, Mrs. Fletcher, as well as American Satan TV spinoff, Paradise City, and the indie film Runt. Since the news of his death was made public, fans and celebrities have been taking to social media to remember the star.

Most recently, The Inquisitr shared that Dove Cameron broke her silence on Boyce’s death. Not only did the two appear in the Descendents franchise together, but they also dated. Dove honored her friend by sharing an emotional video on Instagram, as she broke down while reading the note that she wrote for the late actor. She described Cameron as an “earth angel,” before telling fans that she was still in shock from the news, which is why it took her several days to break her silence.

Thoughts go out to Cameron’s family during this difficult time.