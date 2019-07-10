Royal Source Claims Prince William Reportedly Thinks This About Harry’s Call For Family Privacy

A royal source claimed in a story published by Us Weekly that Prince William believes his brother, Prince Harry is going “overboard” in keeping his son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor out of the spotlight in light of his private christening, a decision the younger son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana made with his wife Meghan Markle.

“The queen accepted Harry and Meghan’s decision to keep the event private,” said the royal source to Us Weekly. The source also claimed that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were not happy with the decision.

William and Kate chose to allow photos to be taken of all three of their children during their christenings, which were released to the public so their fans and royal subjects could revel in the happiness the couple shared at the joyous event. Prince William and his wife are the parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“William thinks his brother is going overboard keeping Archie out of the spotlight,” continued the source. The Us Weekly source also claimed that Prince William is also placing the blame on his brother’s wife of one year, Meghan Markle.

Following his birth on May 6, the infant was seen in one official photo op, taken two days after his arrival, at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle with Markle and Prince Harry holding the infant for several pics. Photographers were unable to get a full-face view of the baby boy at the time. For Mother’s Day, Markle posted a photo of Archie’s feet in her hands with an excerpt from the poem “lands” by Nayyirah Waheed. In honor of Prince Harry’s first father’s day, Markle posted a sepia-toned photo of baby Archie holding Prince Harry’s finger. Only the top of his face was seen.

It was not until his official christening portrait that a full-face photo of Archie was posted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ official Instagram.

Prince Harry, who lived life in the spotlight throughout his young years and even more so after the death of his beloved mother Princess Diana when it seemed that every move he made, good or bad, was chronicled for the press and public, seems determined to give his son a normal upbringing. For now, part of that intent appears to be to keep their son as much out of the spotlight as possible.

Us Weekly also reported that Markle and Prince Harry have decided to have no live-in-staff at Frogmore Cottage.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were present among the reported 25 family members and godparents for baby Archie as he was baptized into the Church of England, which his grandmother Queen Elizabeth heads. The godparents of the infant have not been revealed as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ attempt to keep the details of their son’s life private.