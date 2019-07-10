Jeffrey Epstein Claimed That He Introduced Donald And Melania Trump

Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire financier who was indicted in New York this week on federal sex trafficking charges, has known ties to a whole lot of famous and powerful people, including former President Bill Clinton and current President Donald Trump.

Clinton issued a statement earlier this week seeking to distance himself from Epstein, per The Inquisitr, and now a New York Times article depicts Trump’s efforts to back away from the disgraced money man, who he once described in an on-the-record interview as a “terrific guy.”

Among the details of the story are that Epstein has claimed, after Trump was elected president, that it was he who introduced the future president to his current wife, First Lady Melania Trump. However, per The Times, “neither of the Trumps has ever mentioned Mr. Epstein playing a role in their meeting.” Published accounts of the relationship between Donald and Melania have stated that the couple met at the Kit Kat Club during New York Fashion Week in 1998.

The piece traces Trump and Epstein’s friendship and eventual falling out. It states that at a 1992 party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, a “Calendar Girl” competition was attended by only two male guests- Trump and Epstein- along with “two dozen or so women flown in to provide the entertainment.”

Trump said at the White House this week that he knew Epstein “like everybody in Palm Beach knew him,” but that they had a falling out around 15 years ago, and the two haven’t spoken since. Epstein was first investigated in Florida for sex charges beginning in 2005, and his notorious non-prosecution agreement- signed off on by Alex Acosta, who is now Secretary of Labor- was in 2008.

A “calendar girl” party at Mar-a-Lago featuring two down women flown in for entertainment and just two men: Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Quite a lede on quite a story about the Trump-Epstein relationship by @anniekarni & @maggieNYT https://t.co/qImGcyvRnW — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 10, 2019

The New York Post, citing court documents from 2011, reported this week that Trump “barred” Epstein from Mar-a-Lago, although The Times states that Epstein was never a dues-paying member of the club. The documents also state that a “Jane Doe” had claimed an associate of Epstein’s had attempted to recruit her, at Trump’s estate, as a “sex slave.”

The Times piece also stated that Trump’s campaign seemed to think that any media attention on Epstein in the 2016 campaign would likely bring up Epstein’s connection to Bill Clinton. Also, Trump associate Roger Stone wrote in one of his memoirs that Trump had once visited Epstein’s home in Palm Beach, had noticed underage girls by the pool, and “seemed to joke about the scene of underage girls he witnessed there.”