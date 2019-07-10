Watch Senegal Vs. Benin Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Quarterfinal, Start Time, Preview, Watch Live

Senegal may now be the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations favorites, but they face a difficult quarterfinal challenge in a spirited Benin side.

The Confederation of African Football’s decision to expand the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, adding a Round of 16 for 2019, appears to have paid off, at least in terms of entertainment value. The Round of 16 saw most of the tournament’s top teams crash out of the competition, in many cases to heavy underdogs. One such underdog was Benin, who held heavily favored Morocco to a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes, per Reuters, then somehow snuck away with a penalty shootout win. But the Squirrels’ good fortune may be about to run out, as they open the AFCON quarterfinals by facing Sadio Mane and Senegal, who must be considered a serious challenger for the Cup, now that host Egypt, defending champion Cameroon, and four-time winners Ghana were all eliminated. Senegal now meets Benin in a quarterfinal match that will live stream from Cairo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Senegal vs. Benin Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal round opener on Wednesday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Eastern European Time on Wednesday, July 10, at the 30,000-seat 30 June Stadium, also known as Egyptian Air Defense Stadium, in Cairo, Egypt.

In Senegal, that start time will be 5 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while the game will also start at 5 p.m. West Africa Time in Benin.

In the United Kingdom, the match starts at 5 p.m. as well, but under British Summer Time. In the United States the live stream gets underway at noon Eastern Daylight Time, or 9 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 11 p.m. Western Indonesian Time on Friday night, 1 a.m. Eastern on Thursday morning, July 11.

It will come as no surprise that Senegal, led by Liverpool man Mane who hopes to supplement his UEFA Champions league trophy with an African Cup of Nations title, enter the match as overwhelming favorites against Benin, who had never made it out of the AFCON group stage prior to this year. According to The South African, the Lions of Teranga have a 66 percent chance of victory in a computer model, while Benin’s chances of winning are a mere 10 percent.

In addition to upsetting Morocco, Benin proved that they are for real in the group stage, where they held both Ghana and Cameroon to draws, per Soccerway. But the Squirrels will have to get by without veteran forward Khaled Adenon, who was sent off in extra time against Morocco, making their struggle against Senegal considerably more difficult.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane (c) leads Senegal into the AFCON quarterfinals. Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Senegal vs. Benin Africa Cup of Nations first quarterfinal round match, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app to watch the game on mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without access to the BeIn network may also view the Senegal-Benin match stream live for free, by signing up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package. Those include the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial. During that week-long period, fans can watch the Lions of Teranga vs. Squirrels match, and all other AFCON quarterfinal matches, live stream for free.

In Egypt BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match, while in Senegal and Benin, the French-language Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique will stream the game, as will the South Africa-based SuperSport network throughout much of Africa.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, which also carries the game in Spain.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON quarterfinal match is live streamed on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will present a live stream of the AFCON showdown.

For a comprehensive collection of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Senegal vs. Benin match, see the listings at Live Soccer TV.