‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, July 11: Xander Gives Zoe An Ultimatum

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 11 reveal that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) has had enough of the lies and deception. He is now convinced that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) killed Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) and wants to hold him accountable for his actions. However, he will first issue his girlfriend, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), with an ultimatum, per Highlight Hollywood.

Xander found the evidence that he needed to tie Thomas to Emma’s accident. He downloaded Thomas’ travel history from his GPS system and discovered that Thomas had lied about his location at the time of Emma’s death. He had taken the same route that Emma had when she had been driving down Mulholland on her way to see Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Xander even noted that Thomas had stopped at the scene of the accident. The proof links Thomas to Emma’s death, convincing Xander that he killed Emma.

The Forrester Creations’ model will confront Thomas on Wednesday, July 10. He will accuse him of lying about his whereabouts. B&B viewers will remember that Thomas had claimed that he had also rushed out to tell Hope before Emma could. He swore that he had used another route that was faster because he knew the “hills.” Now Xander has the evidence needed to prove that he had been lying about his route.

Xander and Zoe have been at loggerheads for several months now. Ever since Xander found out that Hope’s baby was still alive, he has pressured his girlfriend to tell Hope the truth. However, Zoe wants to protect her father and feels that it is in everyone’s best interest if no one ever finds out the truth. She thinks that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the baby have already bonded and it would be cruel to take her daughter away from her now.

Xander will issue Zoe with an ultimatum. He cannot live with his guilty conscience any longer. She needs to confess to Hope and Liam about Beth, or their relationship will be on the line. Xander feels that they are shielding Thomas by keeping quiet and that he needs to pay for his crimes. Will Zoe finally come clean and tell the truth or will she sacrifice her integrity and relationship to protect her dad? Either way, it seems as if Xander is willing to sacrifice it all for the sake of the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.