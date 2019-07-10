Model Danielle Knudson Parades Her Curves In White Bikini For Sexy Instagram Video

Danielle Knudson is ready for the 2019 Miami Swim Week, which will take place between July 11 and July 16, and the lingerie model proved it with a sexy video she posted on Instagram. Earlier this week, the Canadian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share the clip in which she walks down the runway during the same event this time last year wearing a racy swimsuit that puts her enviable physique in full evidence for all to see.

In the post in question, the model struts her stuff while donning a white two-piece bikini that consists of a triangle bikini top with two double straps that tie up behind the blonde model’s neck, with a plunging neckline that dips into her chest, helping accentuate her assets and putting her cleavage on display. Knudson teamed her top with a matching white bottom that sits slightly high on her sides and low at the front, enhancing the contrast between her full, wide hips and itty bitty waist. As indicated by the tag and caption she included with her post, the bikini she is rocking is from Montce Swim.

Throughout the video, Knudson is seen walking down the runway until she pauses at the top and places her hands on her hips, hopping them over to one side as models often do.

She is wearing her blonde hair in a middle part and down in natural, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. While the model appears to be wearing a little eye makeup, her overall look is pretty neutral, opting for a more natural look.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Knudson shared with her 480,000 Instagram followers — was viewed more than 17,700 times, garnering over 4,600 likes and nearly 100 comments in under a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty, and also to share their admiration for her.

“Perfect song…perfect girl,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“Wow…soo cute,” another one chimed in.

“A b s o l u t e l y gorgeous hun. Oh coolie you’re going to Miami. Thanks for sharing this,” a third fan added.

As those who follow her will know, Knudson frequently stuns her fans with photo from her photo shoots wearing swimsuits or lingerie. Most recently, she posted a black-and-white photo of herself in a striped two-piece that certainly set pulses racing.