Amber Portwood Reportedly Attacked Boyfriend With Machete Before Being Arrested

Amber Portwood reportedly attacked her boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete, according to the court documents related to her arrest. The Teen Mom OG star was hit with two felony charges and a misdemeanor for domestic battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, Radar Online reports.

Portwood was arrested on July 5 after attacking her baby’s father in Indiana.

According to the Marion County Superior Court, the 29-year-old was arrested for “knowingly touching Andrew Glennon, a family or household member in a rude, insolent or angry manner,” resulting in a misdemeanor charge.

But that was the least shocking of the charges against the reality star. The court documents say that Portwood used a machete to try and attack her boyfriend, resulting in a felony charge.

Amber reportedly “struck the machete at and into a door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side of the door, that created a substantial risk of bodily injury to Andrew Glennon,” the documents read.

The second felony was related to attacking Glennon in front of their child.

The charges read that Portwood “knowingly touched Andrew Glennon, a family or household member, in a rude, insolent, or angry manner and Amber L Portwood committed said offense in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, knowing that the child was present and might be able to see or hear the offense.”

Portwood has been issued a no-contact order as a result of her reportedly violent behavior.

The court documents shed some light into how the night unfolded. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the couple had gone to see some fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, but the traffic was too dense and they ended up stuck waiting.

Loading...

Portwood got mad, saying that Glennon hadn’t planned ahead well, so he let her out of the car and drove around with their baby while she calmed down. When he returned home, the door was locked, but eventually, he managed to go inside.

That’s when things got really intense. Reportedly, Glennon said that Portwood grabbed a shoe and hit him while he was holding their baby. He left the house and drove around for three hours. He returned home again, and Portwood allegedly attacked him again before threatening to kill herself and swallowing a handful of Klonopin.

She spit the pills up after he said he was calling the police, and that’s when she allegedly went at him with a machete. He went into a room and locked the door as she struck it with the weapon and kicked it. That’s when police arrived.

Now, Glennon has filed for full custody of their child, and Portwood is facing some serious legal trouble.