Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Pulls Out All The Stops

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 11 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will find herself in a moment of crisis. Her daughter is about to make the mistake of her life and Brooke will do her utmost to prevent Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) from marrying Thomas Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), per Highlight Hollywood.

Hope has just revealed that she and Thomas are engaged. The blonde accepted the designer’s proposal after he pointed out that she would finally get the chance to be a mother. Hope and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) share a special connection because they both lost someone close to them. Thomas had plotted, schemed, and killed in order to make Hope his own. Now that he is finally engaged to the woman of his dreams, he is determined to get married as soon as possible.

Brooke and Hope are closer than most mothers and daughters. B&B viewers know that Hope always turns to her mother for her advice, and sometimes Brooke even interferes without Hope’s consent. Brooke has her daughter’s best interest at heart and does not approve of a match with Thomas.

In fact, it was Brooke who first alluded to the fact that Douglas could not be acting out of his own accord. She doubted whether a little boy of his age would gift cards, flowers, and paintings without being prompted by an adult. Brooke voiced the same concern to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who agreed with her. They both felt that there was something off about Thomas and his obsession with Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will appeal to her daughter to try to change her mind about wedding Thomas. The promo shows that Brooke will say, “He scares me, something is wrong.” Brooke’s motherly instincts have kicked in and she knows that there is something creepy about the way Thomas has been acting.

Brooke has every right to be concerned. Fans may remember that she was also a victim of Thomas in the past. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will confront Thomas with the evidence that he has gathered. He knows that Thomas lied about following Emma, and that he even exited the car at the same spot that Emma died. If Xander would open up to Brooke, she would have everything she needs to shut down the wedding.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.