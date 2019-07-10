Obama Shows Off Custom U.S. Women’s Soccer Jersey After Team’s World Cup Win

The former president took to Twitter to share a photo of him holding a jersey with his name printed on the back.

Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to share a photo of himself holding a custom jersey to celebrate the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s World Cup win this weekend, The Hill first reported.

“Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better,” the former president tweeted Sunday following the team’s win. “Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam”

The 44th president took to Twitter again three days later to share the photo of him showing off his custom jersey with his name and the number 19 on the back.

Former first lady Michelle Obama also shared her well wishes with the soccer team following their World Cup win Sunday.

So proud of you, Team USA—you inspire us all! #OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/YEHzyqOwZa — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 7, 2019

Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe has been outspoken about her disdain for President Trump and his administration. She has repeatedly said she would not visit the White House following the team’s World Cup win, per The Hill.

Proud to rep America’s best team! Congrats @USWNT and thanks for being such a strong inspiration for women and girls—and everybody—all across the country. pic.twitter.com/9Gp6UTZhEE — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 10, 2019

There are even questions on whether Trump will invite the team, though he once said he would invite them to the White House whether they won or lost Sunday’s World Cup in France, but he later backtracked on the invite, per The Washington Post.

The 34-year-old soccer player has also defended her decision to kneel during the national anthem in solidarity with former San Fransisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kapernick, who famously refused to stand for the national anthem in 2016 to protest racial injustice. Rapinoe told CNN‘s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday that kneeling during the national anthem was “difficult,” and she hoped she would not have to do it in the future.

Megan Rapinoe says kneeling during the National Anthem was difficult, but not disrespectful, adding that she is hopeful there will be a day when she will not feel the need to kneel https://t.co/FSUr8pSaqo pic.twitter.com/FQhsvifXDg — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 10, 2019

Rapinoe has said she’s accepted offers to visit Congress by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, per The Hill.

CBS News reported Tuesday that Pelosi had written to her colleagues and said she had extended an offer to the team to visit The Capitol. Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also praised the team’s win, per CBS News.

Prior to the team’s win, President Trump took to Twitter to respond to Rapinoe’s claims that she wouldn’t visit the White House should the team win the World Cup.

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job,” the president tweeted last month.

The soccer team visited the Obama White House when it won the World Cup in 2015.