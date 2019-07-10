Lisa Vanderpump Responds To ‘Nastiness’ On ‘RHOBH’ Finale As She Heads To Her Mother’s Funeral In London

'I hope that after this awful year I can start life again,' the Bravo star told fans.

Lisa Vanderpump is ready to move on with her life. After a horrific year that included the sudden deaths of both her brother and her mother, her estrangement from nearly all of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates, and her decision to exit the Bravo reality show she has headlined since 2010, Vanderpump took to Twitter to give fans an update on her life after the RHOBH Season 9 finale played out without her.

Vanderpump revealed that she is currently out of the country and did not watch the RHOBH finale, but that she heard all about how her former castmates trash talked her as Bravo’s cameras rolled for the final Season 9 scenes. Vanderpump also revealed that she is ready to “start life again” after what has to be the worst year of her life.

“I didn’t watch obviously, but the army at my house looking after my furry people did, and I heard from all of you about the nastiness once again. I am in London for my mother’s funeral, I hope that after this awful year I can start life again. #RHOBH #9yrs Love Lisa Ken & Giggy.”

Vanderpump was barely shown on the final episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ninth season, and the grand opening of her Las Vegas bar, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, was glossed over.

Instead, Season 9 of the Bravo reality show ended with Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp gathered around a table rehashing this season’s drama. Mellencamp noted that she wished she hadn’t gone along with Vanderpump’s Puppy Gate “scheme,” a reference to this season’s storyline about Kemsley’s adopted dog that ended up at a kill shelter. And both Rinna and Richards revealed they “ran into” Vanderpump off-camera after the blowout Puppy Gate fight that ended their friendship.

In some of the most biting comments about Vanderpump, Richards said she felt like she was “a lot more invested in this friendship than Lisa was,” People noted.

Richards also said that after running into Vanderpump at Neiman Marcus, she felt “sad just because I realize that nothing is going to change.”

“While I have great empathy for what she’s gone through, I do, but it also doesn’t excuse behavior. And also, this is not behavior because she was going through a hard time — this is stuff that she’s already been doing since I’ve known her.”

Lisa’s mother Jean Vanderpump passed away in England on June 17. While it was originally announced that Vanderpump would miss the wedding of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, she surprised the couple by showing up for their Kentucky nuptials on June 29, according to Hollywood Life. A source close to the SUR owner told the outlet that Vanderpump decided it would be good for her to go to the wedding in lieu of staying home. The insider added that “filming a joyous occasion after two weeks of mourning” would “lift her spirits.”

While Vanderpump took a hiatus from filming her Bravo spinoff Vanderpump Rules in the days following her mother’s death, the reality restaurateur only just flew from Los Angeles to London to be with her family ahead of her mother’s funeral, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source revealed that Vanderpump shot some scenes for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules on Tuesday, just hours ahead of her trip to the U.K. for her mother’s memorial service.

Lisa Vanderpump officially said goodbye to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for good on Tuesday and thanked fans for their support. Going forward she will reportedly focus on her charity work, including her volunteer work with Project Angel Food, and she has plans to double the size of her successful West Hollywood restaurant, Tom Tom.