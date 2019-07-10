Winnie Harlow Rocks Bra & Ripped Jeans In Hot New Post

Winnie Harlow is looking fabulous in her latest photo that was shared with fans.

The Jamaican model has an impressive following on social media with over 6.2 million on Instagram alone and with each and every passing day, her celebrity continues to rise. While she loves to share photos from sexy spreads that she does, the model is also no stranger to showing off her fashion sense in some fashion-forward posts as well. In the most recent photo that was shared with her loyal fans, Winnie plays the role of a construction worker.

In the snapshot, the model stands on a sidewalk with a city street just behind her. She poses in character, rocking a red construction hat and holding a stop sign in her right hand. She wears her long, dark locks down and straight and rocks minimal makeup for the shot with just a little bit of eyeliner and mascara. The stunner’s toned figure takes center in the shot, with the model rocking a nude colored bra and a pair of torn and high-waisted denim jeans, showing off glimpses of her toned legs.

Harlow’s ripped abs and svelte arms are also on display in the gorgeous shot. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the model rave reviews with over 85,000 likes in addition to 240-plus comments. While many fans took to the post to let Winnie know that they’re huge fans of hers, countless others couldn’t help but comment on her flawless figure. A few other social media users just commented on the photo with their choice of emoji.

“You don’t need a stop sign to stop traffic #gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“How can u be This Pretty wooow,” another fan gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“No sign needed for you to stop people in their tracks!,” one more wrote.

As fans know, Winnie was diagnosed with the skin pigment condition vitiligo when she was young. The model has confessed in the past that she was relentlessly bullied and she never thought that she would be a model but she has broken many barriers to get to where she is today. In an interview with Grazie Daily, the model opened up about her career and what it means to her.

“I’m breaking boundaries,” she confessed.”‘But I definitely don’t want to be called a role model. I’m just me. I live every day as myself. I make mistakes, I swear a lot. I’m just a young woman living my life, and if people find something in that that’s inspirational, then I’m happy.”

Fans can follow all of Winnie’s photos on Instagram.