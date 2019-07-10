Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Stuns Instagram In Tight Biker Shorts

Hailie Scott, the daughter of rap scion Eminem, wowed her fans with yet another update on Instagram. The recent college grad, who has started coming into her own as a social media star, modeled a simple outfit consisting of biker shorts with a t-shirt.

Hailie, who goes by Hailie Jade on Instagram, posted the picture with a recent Instagram Story that featured an empowering quote.

“You are the CEO of your life. Hire, fire, and promote accordingly.”

Though Hailie did not mention the context of the quote, she certainly seemed to be channeling an empowered mindset, as she captioned her picture with the tiger face emoji.

In the picture, the rap princess stuns in a pair of black biker shorts that showcase her toned thighs to their best advantage. In addition, the Michigan native paired the shorts with a tiger t-shirt, and a chambray top that was tied around her waist, accentuating her hourglass figure. She finished the look with black sneakers, gold hoop earrings, and casual wavy hair.

The setting was a simple sidewalk that featured an ivy-covered wall on one side, adding a colorful pop to the picture. Fans loved the new update, and awarded it over 43,000 likes and 450 comments.

Many of the comments lavished praise on the rap princess, and often invoked her famous father.

“Emenim’s [sic] daughter is hot as h*ll,” said one user.

“Hailie’s beautiful lol. No wonder why Em is overprotective,” wrote a second.

“Let me take you out on a date?” joked a third.

This is not the first time that Hailie has sported the black biker shorts in her pictures, and had shared updates with a similar look on June 7 and June 11.

Her love of the look might be because they are fitness-friendly. The Dean’s List graduate has often posted about her passion for exercising, and has even uploaded videos in her Instagram Highlights about the workouts required to get her killer body.

For example, the exercise plan she shared most recently detailed a routine that included moves such as a dumbbell chest press, a plank with single arm, a dumbbell chest fly, a v-sit with bicep curl, and plank to knee tuck jumps. The moves all had multiple sets and reps, adding up to a grueling workout.

Other videos include exercises like squats, planks, and arm exercises, often set to music from artists like Nicki Minaj and Halsey.

In addition, the 23-year-old occasionally posts healthy food ideas, like a Story that shared a nutritious taco recipe.