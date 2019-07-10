‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Wows In Spaghetti Straps On Hawaii Beach

Kailyn Lowry is wowing her fans. The Teen Mom 2 star is currently in Oahu, Hawaii – the mother of three updated her Instagram account from the island’s beaches last night.

Kailyn’s oceanfront snap threw fans a lot. The scenic photo was showcasing Oahu’s natural beauty, but fans were likely making a beeline for the two individuals posing for the camera. Kailyn and her second son Lincoln had been snapped standing amid lapping waters at the water’s edge. Both mother and son were smiling for the camera in an adorable bonding moment – Kailyn had her arms wrapped around Lincoln’s shoulders. While the motherly affection was definitely manifesting, so was Kailyn’s sensational look.

The 27-year-old had dressed to impress in a sexy black dress with thin spaghetti straps. The clingy number was curve-hugging and cleavage-flaunting, although everything about the gown seemed fitting for a day by the sea. Kailyn’s signature arm tattoos were also on show. While a curvy and feminine frame from Kailyn was definitely making a wave for fans, so was the blonde’s smile. This often-troubled MTV face has faced her battles – that said, she looked relaxed and at peace in the upbeat snap.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Kailyn has been making headlines following suggestions that she might want a fourth child.

Kailyn appeared to face backlash at the idea of her bringing a fourth baby into the world, although the star clapped back on Twitter.

“I’m not pregnant again but got d*** if I want to get pregnant again I f****** will. Have a great holiday bby!”

Kailyn welcomed her third child in 2017 – Lux Russell joins siblings Lincoln and firstborn Isaac Elliott.

Kailyn’s update saw fans popping their heads into the comments section. While a fair few commented on Kailyn’s choice of location, others honed in on the star’s style and how great she looked. Lowry does have her haters – Teen Mom social media accounts don’t come without their trolls – but for the most part, Kailyn was given the thumbs-up.

Loading...

Kaily has recently updated her Instagram with a snap showing all three of her children. The photo (seen above) came with a carefree feel, a beachy setting, and a hands-on vibe – Kailyn was making contact with all three of her children. An amusing caption had suggested an attempt to acquire a “family” snap.

Yesterday’s update proved popular, racking up over 94,000 likes. Over 320 comments were left. Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should follow her Instagram.