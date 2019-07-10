Jessica Simpson Working On Upcoming Memoir

Jessica Simpson is writing an upcoming memoir, reports People. The singer, actress, reality TV star and fashion designer will be able to add writer to her list of accomplishments when the untitled project comes out on February 4, 2020.

“I have been approached many times over the years about writing a book,” said Simpson. “It never felt right to me until this very moment. I have always felt that one of my God-given purposes in this life is to inspire people.”

The book will cover everything from Simpson’s early 2000s reality show Newlyweds with then-husband Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees fame, their subsequent 2013 divorce, an inside look at her billion-dollar fashion designing career and falling in love with her husband former NFL tight end Eric Johnson. The couple married in 2014 and have three children Maxwell, Ace and Birdie Mae who will also feature in the book.

“I hope that by telling my whole story and not holding back I can help move people to walk through their fears and defeat their challenges, as I am working hard to do every day with mine,” said Simpson. “I hope readers will feel the love, laughter, tears and truth contained in every page.”

The memoir will give fans an honest, inside look at her life and will touch on her faith, her struggles and how her life has been a “work in progress.”

Simpson shared news of her upcoming project on Twitter and Instagram earlier today saying that she’s hard at work on the new venture. The announcement comes just in time for the singer’s 40th birthday, which is also today.

Fans have flooded to her social media pages to express their excitement about the news. One fan commented that they hope the memoir features a chapter called “chicken by the sea,” a reference to a gaffe she made on a 2013 Newlyweds episode when she asked Lachey if the tuna she was eating was chicken or fish.

The upcoming book will be published by Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins that publishes pop culture works from the likes of Amy Poehler, Gene Simmons, Lindsey Vonn, Russell Brand and more.

