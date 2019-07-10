Norwegian Bombshell Frida Aasen Sizzles In Skimpy Black Bikini

Frida Aasen is currently in New York City, but she told her Instagram fans that she is need of catching some serious vitamin sea pretty soon. On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a stunning bikini to illustrate just how much she wishes to be in a swimsuit and near the sea.

In the photo in question, the Norwegian bombshell is featured standing in front of the turquoise waters of the ocean as she rocks a black two-piece bikini that consists of one-shouldered top with a large, thick strap that starts at her right side and crosses her torso over to her left shoulder, creating a space right in the middle of her chest where the lower and left bands merge together, putting a bit of her cleavage on display. Aasen teamed her top with a matching black bottom that boasts an upper strap that wraps around her waist, clasping at the front and once again creating a cutout in her lower stomach, adding a little spice to the outfit. As indicated by the tag the model included with her post, this elegant two-piece she is donning is by Alt Swim, an Australian brand of swimwear.

She accessorized her look with black and gold shades that protect her eyes from the sun. The 24-year-old beauty is standing with her body toward the camera and her face turned to the right as she looks at a point off-camera. Aasen is wearing her blonde hair swept over to side, seemingly blown by the wind, which partially covers her face.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Aasen shared with her almost half a million Instagram followers — garnered more than 35,500 likes and over 200 comments in under a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and share their admiration for her.

“You are waves [wave emoji] of beauty yourself,” one user wrote.

“Frida you be out here killing em!” another user chimed in, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“Pure perfection,” a third fan raved.

Before being scouted as a model, Aasen actually started the process to enlist in the military, she told Fashion Week Daily. She then dropped it to pursue her modeling career.

“So in Norway, everyone has to apply to be active in the military, but you can opt out as a girl. I didn’t opt out, so I had to go to the next round and everything, and do all the tests. I was so skinny at the time, they were all joking about me carrying the heavy backpacks. But then modeling happened, so no military for me,” she said.