Sofia Vergara Spills Out Of Black Lacy Tank In Celebration With Husband Joe Manganiello

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has been thoroughly enjoying her time on vacation with husband Joe Manganiello, if her Instagram page is any indication. The Colombian beauty has been sharing countless pictures of her time abroad, including sizzling selfies, adorable shots with Manganiello, pictures of the food and scenery, and more.

What many fans may not know is that July 10 is Vergara’s birthday. The starlet turns 47-years-old today, and referenced the milestone in the caption of her latest Instagram triple update.

The first shot Vergara shared of her birthday celebrations was a steamy couple’s selfie of herself and Manganiello. By the placement of his arm, it’s evident that Manganiello took the picture. All you could see of the handsome actor was his white shirt and scruffy facial hair. Vergara was definitely the focal point of the first picture, and her outfit showed off her physique to perfection.

Vergara opted to wear a black lacy tank with an interesting asymmetrical hem, a piece that simultaneously showed off her toned abdomen and enviable cleavage. She paired the tank with a black-and-white skirt, some ornate earrings, and a simple white bag. Vergara’s birthday beauty look consisted of a bold red lip and straight, glossy hair.

In the first picture, Vergara looked away from the camera, seeming to enjoy her husband’s company, while Manganiello flashed a dreamy smile.

In the second photo from the update, Vergara shared a shot of herself blowing out some huge birthday candles on the top of a small white cake. The picture showcased a hint of her cleavage, and also showed followers the rest of her skirt.

Vergara seemed to party all night long, and the third image in the series of three photos wasn’t actually a photo at all. Instead of taking another photograph of herself or Manganiello, Vergara decided to share her surroundings and the evening’s entertainment with her 16.6 million Instagram followers. She shared a short video of an older gentleman dancing and eventually stripping down to very little at all. Given that Manganiello is well-known for his role in the Magic Mike franchise, the choice of entertainment is a bit ironic.

The series of photos received over 52,000 likes from her devoted followers, and the comments section was packed with fans wishing the actress a very happy birthday. Her international fan base even chimed in, as many sent birthday wishes in languages besides English.

One follower commented on Vergara and Manganiello’s photogenic natures, and said “you two just keep getting BETTER LOOKING!!! It’s not fair! Lol I hope you’re having a ton of fun.”