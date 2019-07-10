Cardi B. Celebrates Kulture’s First Birthday With ’12 O Clock Turn Up’

Cardi B. spent the night celebrating her daughter, Kulture’s, first birthday. Kulture was born July 10, 2018 to Cardi and Offset. According to Hollywood Life, she and her mom have already started to celebrate the birthday together at midnight last night.

Cardi took to Instagram to show off she and her baby celebrating Kulture’s birthday right at midnight. In the kitchen, Kulture sat on the counter with “happy birthday” balloons and an entire tray of cupcakes. The photo also shows Kulture feeding Cardi a messy cupcake.

Cardi referred to the celebration in the photo’s caption as a little “12 o clock turn up.”

Kulture is wearing a cute party outfit including a black skirt, a white top and a white headband. She has a cupcake smeared on her lap too. Cardi seems to be makeup free and sporting her completely natural hair. Her mom is a little less dressed up in leggings and a tank top.

The comment section of the post is full of love for Kulture. People everywhere are commenting “Happy Birthday” messages, hearts and telling Cardi just how amazing the baby is.

It sounds like Cupcakes aren’t the only thing Kulture will get to enjoy on her birthday though.

According to Hollywood Life, Cardi and Offset have a pretty big birthday present planned for their one-year-old. Apparently, they bought her a diamond chain necklace. The large piece of jewelry is valued at $100,000.

It is still unclear if they will be giving Kulture any other gifts for her first birthday or if there will be even more celebrating.

Cardi posted on Instagram leading up to this day too. The singer shared a photo of baby Kulture yesterday with no teeth. She captioned the photo: “She was so tiny” and included a few sad emojis.

Even though Cardi and Kulture seem to have a great bond, Kulture will be Cardi’s only child for a while Hollywood Life says. A source close to Cardi has said that she is happy with where she and Kulture are at right now. However, they did say she is open to the idea of more children and she does want a bigger family. However, she’s not in any rush. Right now, she’s happy with just having Kulture.

This is all comes after Cardi B. and Offset struggled with their relationship. According to Hollywood Life, they went through a rough-patch in 2018. Cardi made it clear she wasn’t interested in taking Offset back. However, she did and now they are back on track and celebrating their daughter, Kulture, together as a couple.