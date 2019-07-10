‘Troubled’ Matthew Perry Makes Two Mystery Visits To NYC Hospital As Friends Are Concerned For His Well-Being

It appears as though actor Matthew Perry is still struggling with some unknown issues.

In new photos that were published by Radar Online, the troubled actor can be seen walking the streets of New York City, looking “weary” and “out of shape.” In some of the images, Perry is accompanied by an unknown female, who many believe could be his sober coach. The actor doesn’t appear to be too put-together in the series of photos, smoking a cigarette and sporting some scruff around his face. He looks like an everyday Joe in a baggy purple sweater and a pair of loose-fitting jeans.

According to the report, Perry has made at least two visits to New York University Langone hospital for unknown reasons. But a friend close to the actor shares that many pals are growing concerned for Perry, who has had similar issues to what he is experiencing now in the past.

“The last time Matthew went to the hospital he had to have emergency surgery and he was there for three months. His insides are messed up, and nobody’s pretending it has to do with anything other than his years of chronic drug abuse!”

The friend of the actor goes on to share that Matthew has tried his best to stay sober but when he eventually gets clean, it’s only a matter of time before he falls off the wagon again. Though Matthew has remained pretty quiet about his ongoing issues in recent months, he has addressed his issues in the past, noting that he struggled with substance abuse and that he was addicted to pain killers. He’s checked into rehab three times — once in 1997, 2001, and 2011 but pals are urging him to try and seek help again.

Matthew Perry’s Friends Fear He’s Off The Wagon And Has Months To Live?https://t.co/0TZfE6DR04 pic.twitter.com/H5H2SmuJkb — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) July 7, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously shared, the Friends star made headlines when he was spotted out and about looking “disheveled.” It was the first time the 49-year-old had been photographed in public in the last two years and photos showed the actor looking completely out of sorts as he walked the streets with a somber look on his face. Matthew’s clothes were stained and his fingers also appeared to be puffy during the outing.

An insider close to the situation shared that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow are “desperately sad” to see Matthew in such a state of mind and this is also reportedly one of the reasons why the potential Friends reunion has not gotten off of the ground.

“Just because Jen isn’t super close to Matthew doesn’t mean she isn’t scared for him,” the insider said. “She’s tried making contact numerous times over the past few years, but he rarely returns calls and when he does it’s like talking to a different person.”

Since Perry’s appearance made headlines, he did send out a tweet to make light of the headlines, telling fans that he was going to get a manicure. Other than that, Matthew has remained quiet.