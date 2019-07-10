Miley Cyrus’ Naked ‘Fat Acceptance’ Woman Sparks Outrage: Obesity ‘Glorifying’ Slammed

Miley Cyrus’ “Mother’s Daughter” song is back in the news – SHE IS COMING‘s first track released its music video earlier this month. As The Daily Mail reports on July 10, the acceptance-based video is sparking outrage.

Negative feedback to a size-friendly Instagram post made by Miley has already been documented by The Inquisitr. It looks like the storm has gone up a notch, though. While The Inquisitr‘s report chronicled mass slamming of a single social media post featuring a naked and medically obese woman alongside an empowering caption, The Daily Mail‘s report is seeing the 26-year-old singer probed for the woman appearing in the video.

The issue circles around one of the individuals Miley chose to feature in “Mother’s Daughter.” Angelina Duplisea appears early in the video. “She got the power” is sung as the camera films Angelina fully nude and fanning herself. Her medically obese BMI is clearly visible.

Irish influencer Pamela Umeh has taken to Twitter to slam this part of the video. Her words were retweeted over 50,000 times.

“Don’t care how I’m viewed but someone has to say it This is not healthy, this is obesity that leads to health problems and shouldn’t be praised or accepted because society has become so sensitive to everything”

The Daily Mail further reported individuals taking to social media in agreement with Pamela. The newspaper described the consensus behind the backlash as Miley “glorifying” obesity. Among the tweets voicing concern for what Angelina’s feature might be promoting, one user pointed out the extent to which Angelina is obese.

“Should be said that this is MORBID obesity not just ordinary obesity. One can be healthy and technically obese but there is now way to be healthy and morbidly obese”

From an objective stance, the user has a point. Beautiful as Angelina is, her body is one that would likely spark concern from any physician. A person of this size facing a doctor would probably be informed that they face a shortened life unless they lower their weight to a healthier BMI.

Loading...

The social media storm did not, however, appear exclusively one-sided. Users taking other sides lashed out that Pamela was being “fatphobic.” Many took to Twitter to back Angelina alongside endorsing the exposure of “diverse” body sizes.

Miley’s video features other individuals who do not conform to societal norms. They include a black and transgender individual in a wheelchair. The video has sparked separate controversies for its overly-heightened sexual themes. It has, however, also proven well-received on account of its modern-day thinking.