Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Hangs Off A Cliff In Minuscule Bikini

Daniella Chavez has been having the time of her life in Brazil, and her Instagram fans have been dutifully following along with her every post. Earlier this week, the Chilean Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself in a bikini that also shows off her adventurous side in the gorgeous mountains of Rio de Janeiro.

In the photo in question, the 33-year-old blonde bombshell is seen holding onto a large rock overhead as she hangs from it with her body seemingly hanging on the cliff edge. As she holds on for dear life, the model is wearing a skimpy, two-piece bikini that consists of a black triangle top with two thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck and whose cups barely contain her chest, leaving quite a bit of underboob exposed. The model teamed her bikini top with a pair of booty denim shorts that sit just above her bellybutton, showcasing her toned upper abs, which are further enhanced in the photo by the effort she is making to hold herself up on the rock. She completed her adventurous look with a pair of chunky white sneakers.

While it sure looks like the model is being a bit reckless by hanging off the rock like this, this is actually a trick photo in a popular location in Rio de Janeiro called Pedra do Telegrafo. The upper rock protrudes out more than others, appearing to be on the cliff edge, but there is a plateau just a couple of feet below where people can stand, as The Daily Star previously explained.

Trick or not, the location makes for beautiful photos with the gorgeous Tijuca Forest and the ocean in the background. The post, which she shared with her whopping 10 million-plus Instagram followers, racked up more than 208,000 likes, proving to be a hit among her fans.

In the caption, the model joked that she feels about like throwing her back off the cliff at the thought of having to return to the freezing Chilean winter after enjoying sun-filled days in Brazil.

As The Inquisitr had previously noted, for a few weeks now Chavez has been sharing photos from her time in Brazil, where she was cheering on the Chilean national soccer team during Copa America. Chile was eliminated from the championship in the semifinal after losing to Peru, but that didn’t keep her from staying and enjoying some of the country’s natural attractions.