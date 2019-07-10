Meghan King Edmonds’ Son Learns To ‘Cheers’ After Brain Damage Diagnosis As She Grieves Husband’s Affair

Meghan King Edmonds' one-year-old son Hart is suffering from irreversible brain damage.

Meghan King Edmonds has been sharing tons of videos of her one-year-old son Hart since announcing her son has been diagnosed with irreversible brain damage in an emotional blog post last week.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine on July 9, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a sweet clip of the 13-month-old on her Instagram Story earlier this week and captioned the footage, “Cheers.” In the video, Hart was seen taking a drink before tapping his cup against the cup of his nanny, Carly Wilson.

“Take a drink,” Edmonds encouraged as her son took a second sip.

Meghan and her husband, Jim Edmonds, who she married in 2014, welcomed their twins, including Hart and his brother Hayes, in June of last year and also share a two-year-old daughter, Aspen. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will remember, Edmonds chronicled her pregnancy, and her in-vitro fertilization journey, on the show.

On July 4, just weeks after news broke of her husband Jim’s affair with a woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas, Edmonds opened up about her son’s diagnosis in a blog post titled “My Hart.” In her post, Edmonds admitted that she knew something was different with her son as soon as she gave birth to him just over a year prior.

“The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black,” she shared.

Although a number of doctors assured Edmonds that there was nothing wrong with her son, she ultimately decided to have him undergo an “elective MRI with anesthesia” and a short while later, she learned her son was suffering from Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain, which explained his somewhat delayed physical milestones and the stiffness in his joints.

Edmonds also said that her son’s back is weak and that he favors his right side.

In June, after explicit text messages sent between Jim and Villegas were shared publicly by All About the Tea, Edmonds shared her thoughts with Us Weekly magazine about her husband’s betrayal, which he insists was never physical, and confirmed she only blamed Jim for his inappropriate behavior.

“I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage,” she told the magazine.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 premieres on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.